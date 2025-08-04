Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Recovered From Near Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: The personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday evening recovered a packet containing 522 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 2.5 crore, from a farm near the India-Pakistan international border in Sangatpura village near Daulatpura here in Rajasthan. The seizure has raised concerns over drone-based smuggling from across the border.

The matter came to light when local farmer Harkirtan Singh Mann was watering his cotton field and noticed a suspicious yellow packet lying in his farmland. After he informed the villagers, one Baljeet Mann contacted the BSF at around 6 PM.

Soon, a joint team of BSF jawans and Matilyrathan police led by station incharge Subhash Chandra reached the spot. The team conducted a thorough search of the field but did not find any other suspicious items other than the drug packet.

The packet was marked with a 'kudi' (symbol) and some text in small letters. It is being suspected that the heroin may have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan, a method increasingly being used by drug smugglers along the border.

After the packet was weighed on the spot, officials confirmed it contained 522 grams of heroin. The Matilyrathan police have seized the packet and begun further investigation into the smuggling route to identify those involved in the smuggling.

"We suspect this packet was dropped by a drone. In view of this, surveillance in the area has been increased. A joint investigation by BSF and police is underway to trace the entire network," said Subhash Chandra, Police Station In-charge.