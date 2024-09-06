ETV Bharat / bharat

Heroic 12-Year-Old Saves Younger Brother From Leopard Attack In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

A brave elder brother saved his younger sibling from a leopard attack in Ramnagar, Nainital district. When the leopard pounced on the younger brother, he screamed for help. Hearing his cries, the elder brother acted swiftly and struck the leopard multiple times on the head with a stick. The leopard then fled into the bushes leaving the teenager.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A 12-year-old boy named Dev Kumar displayed extraordinary bravery by fighting off a leopard to save his younger brother Jaiveer, who had been attacked by the wild animal. The incident took place on Thursday evening at Sati Colony near Chorpani village in Ramnagar.

According to reports, the leopard launched a sudden attack on nine-year-old Jaiveer while he was attempting to free the family’s pet dog, which was tied outside the hut. Hearing the commotion, Dev Kumar rushed outside and witnessed the leopard clamping down on Jaiveer’s leg. Without hesitation, Dev grabbed a stick and struck the leopard on the head multiple times, forcing it to flee.

Jaiveer suffered serious injuries from the attack and was shifted to the government hospital in Ramnagar where he was provided first aid and was later discharged. The incident has sparked widespread concern and fear among local villagers, who have urged the forest department to address the threat posed by the leopards. Dev Kumar is being hailed as a hero for his quick thinking and courageous actions, which undoubtedly saved his brother's life.

TAGGED:

