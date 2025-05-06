Here's All You Need To Know About Tomorrow's Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill

Hyderabad: The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to conduct a nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7 to boost preparedness against a "hostile attack".
The directive comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, and amid continued cross-border firing by Pakistan.
What Is A Mock Drill?
A mock drill is a practice exercise to prepare people, organisations, and authorities for real-life emergency situations, such as fires, earthquakes, medical emergencies, or terrorist attacks. In a mock drill, participants act out their roles as if a real emergency were occurring. This could involve evacuating a building, administering first aid, or following lockdown procedures.
What Will Happen During The Mock Drill?
- Air raid sirens
- Communication checks
- Control room readiness
- Training for civilians and students
- Crash blackout measures
- Camouflaging critical infrastructure
- Evacuation rehearsals
Who Will Be The Participants?
- Civil Defence wardens
- Home Guards
- National Cadet Cops
- National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers
- Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members
- Students from schools and colleges
- District authorities
- Civil defence volunteers, Civilians will also be trained to respond in emergencies
Significance Of Mock Drills
The Centre’s direction to hold these mock drills comes three days after the Indian Army carried out blackout drills at the Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab.
Such drills have not been carried out in India since the early 1970s during the lead-up to the Indo-Pakistani War or the Bangladesh Liberation War. At that time, India had carried out siren raids in which a siren would go off at a certain time following which people had to turn the lights off.
Those who have memories of the 1971 mock drills recount how they had to cover the glass panes of their homes with paper and if you were outside and heard the siren, you were supposed to lie down on the floor and shut your ears.
At a time when the world is already concerned about regional instability, India’s move to conduct such drills indicates that it is bracing for a potential escalation in the ongoing standoff with Pakistan.
While mock drills are routinely conducted to prepare for natural disasters like earthquakes or building collapses, the inclusion of measures aimed at defending against “external threats” is telling.
The drills aim to prepare civilians for a worst-case scenario. This is no longer about hypothetical threats; it’s a preparation for the very real possibility of war.
Districts Where Mock Drills Will Be Conducted
A total of 244 districts across 35 states and Union Territories are set to participate in the nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, as directed by the Union Home Ministry.
These 244 districts are located across India, including border states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, and the North East. At least 100 of the 244 locations have been identified as highly sensitive.
Areas with defence establishments, power grids, refineries, ports and communication networks are included. Large urban centres are more likely to be targets and require complex evacuation and awareness planning.
Coastal districts particularly those exposed to maritime threats, are emphasised for their strategic role in defence.
What happened during 1971 Mock drill in India ?
The echoes of the mock drills that were conducted in 1971 are hard to ignore. That year, facing a two-front war with Pakistan, India unleashed its most sweeping wartime readiness programme— mobilising not just the military, but also millions of civilians, students, and entire city administrations.
The drills were vast in scope and imaginative in execution. From blackout drills and air raid sirens to elaborate camouflage of national landmarks, India trained itself to withstand a hostile attack from the skies.
- Taj Mahal made to vanish: The Taj Mahal, its white marble visible from miles above, was transformed into a green mound. A giant jute cloth dyed to match surrounding foliage was draped over it. Bushes and twigs were arranged around the base to complete the illusion of jungle. For over two weeks, all lights near the monument were cut and tourist access was restricted. The goal was clear: deceive enemy pilots and protect a symbol of India’s heritage from destruction.
- Camouflaging vital structures: Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Jaisalmer Fort all underwent similar camouflage. In many cases, engineers and local artisans created dummy structures nearby to mislead enemy bombers. These measures underscored the seriousness of the threat and the sheer creativity deployed to counter it.
- Factories covered in net: Factories, oil depots, communication towers and railway yards were covered in nets, tarpaulins, and painted canvas to break up their outline from the air. Some installations were masked entirely with foliage and mud. Dummy power stations and decoy factories were even set up to draw enemy fire away from the real ones.
- Air raid drills: Across Indian cities, blackout drills became routine. Homes were ordered to turn off all lights or cover windows with thick cloth and paper. Streetlights went dark, and headlights were shaded. In tandem, air raid sirens wailed through the night, warning of simulated attacks. Civilians were trained to duck, evacuate, or reach the nearest shelter.
- Evacuation and bunker training: In border towns and metros, residents rehearsed evacuation drills. Trenches were dug, bunkers were cleaned and restocked, and children practiced crawling into shelters with their school bags on their backs.
What set 1971 apart was the scale of public participation. Students, NCC cadets, Home Guards, and civil defence volunteers played a central role. Workshops were held in schools, hospitals, and community centres, ensuring that emergency response was embedded into everyday life. The coordination between civilians, government agencies and the armed forces was both unprecedented and deeply instructive
How Is This Different From Regular Disaster Management Drills?
Unlike regular earthquake or fire drills conducted at the local or institutional level, this civil defence mock drill simulates wartime conditions. It involves:
- Military-grade coordination with the Air Force
- Nationwide participation across multiple administrative levels
- Simulated air raid warnings and blackouts
- Training of not just emergency staff but also the general public
- Testing communication infrastructure in a national security crisis