ETV Bharat / bharat

Here's All You Need To Know About Tomorrow's Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill

Hyderabad: The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to conduct a nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7 to boost preparedness against a "hostile attack".

The directive comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, and amid continued cross-border firing by Pakistan.

What Is A Mock Drill?

A mock drill is a practice exercise to prepare people, organisations, and authorities for real-life emergency situations, such as fires, earthquakes, medical emergencies, or terrorist attacks. In a mock drill, participants act out their roles as if a real emergency were occurring. This could involve evacuating a building, administering first aid, or following lockdown procedures.

What Will Happen During The Mock Drill?

Air raid sirens

Communication checks

Control room readiness

Training for civilians and students

Crash blackout measures

Camouflaging critical infrastructure

Evacuation rehearsals

Who Will Be The Participants?

Civil Defence wardens

Home Guards

National Cadet Cops

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members

Students from schools and colleges

District authorities

Civil defence volunteers, Civilians will also be trained to respond in emergencies

Significance Of Mock Drills

The Centre’s direction to hold these mock drills comes three days after the Indian Army carried out blackout drills at the Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab.

Such drills have not been carried out in India since the early 1970s during the lead-up to the Indo-Pakistani War or the Bangladesh Liberation War. At that time, India had carried out siren raids in which a siren would go off at a certain time following which people had to turn the lights off.

Those who have memories of the 1971 mock drills recount how they had to cover the glass panes of their homes with paper and if you were outside and heard the siren, you were supposed to lie down on the floor and shut your ears.