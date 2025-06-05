Hemkund Sahib Sees Over 36,000 Pilgrims In 11 Days; 42,000 Visit Tungnath Dham

Rudraprayag/Chamoli: The Chardham Yatra is currently underway in Uttarakhand, attracting a large number of devotees. Along with the Chardham shrines, pilgrim footfall is also increasing at other sacred sites. A record number of devotees are visiting Hemkund Sahib for darshan. In just 11 days since the shrine’s doors opened, over 36,000 pilgrims have paid their respects at Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara. Meanwhile, more than 42,000 devotees have visited Tungnath Dham as well.

Record-breaking devotees reaching Hemkund Sahib

In the last 11 days, the number of pilgrims in Hemkund Sahib has set a new record. During this time, more than 36,000 devotees visited the Gurudwara, which is a record achievement compared to last year. This figure not only reflects the increasing number of pilgrims, but also highlights their deep devotion and attraction towards Hemkund Sahib. This journey is not only physically challenging, but also spiritually enriching.

The administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure security, accommodation and other necessary facilities on the travel route. This includes special teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ATS and ITBP, which are deployed at major stops on the travel route. Hemkund Sahib Yatra, which runs from May to October, is known as the place of penance of the 10th Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This place is a centre of spiritual and natural beauty, not only for the Sikh community, but also for people of all religions.

How to reach Hemkund Sahib

Hemkund Sahib is the highest Gurudwara in the world and remains covered with snow for six months of the year. It is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. To reach Hemkund Sahib from Delhi, travellers can use rail, air, or road routes. By air, the nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. From there, one must travel to Rishikesh and then continue the journey by road. By train, the rail route also takes you only as far as Rishikesh, from where the journey continues by road. Alternatively, one can take a direct bus from Delhi to reach Hemkund Sahib by road.

One can reach Govindghat by road from Delhi, via Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Joshimath. From Govindghat, the trek route begins. Pilgrims have to trek to Ghangaria, and from there, can reach Hemkund Sahib.

Surge in Devotees at Tungnath Dham

A record number of pilgrims are visiting Lord Tungnath Dham, also known as Tritiya Kedar, for darshan. This year, over 42,000 devotees have visited the Dham within a month, surpassing last year’s numbers. The steady rise in pilgrims each year is promoting tourism and religious travel in the region. As a result, local residents involved in tourism are gaining employment opportunities, leading to a boost in the local economy.

Last year's record of darshan may be broken

In the year 2022, 28,198 pilgrims visited Tungnath Dham in the entire season, and in 2023, 1,36,430 pilgrims paid obeisance at Tungnath. Whereas last year, 1.74 lakh pilgrims visited Baba Tungnath in the entire season. Whereas this year, 42,000 pilgrims have reached in one month so far. At the current pace, it seems this year's pilgrim count will surpass last year's record.

