'Missing' Soren holds meeting of ruling alliance MLAs; Kalpana also in attendance

Ranchi: After hours of suspense over his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached his official residence in Ranchi, where he chaired a meeting of ruling alliance MLAs, a source in the CMO said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the CM has reached his official residence here past midnight.

In photographs and videos shared by the CMO on X, a large number of MLAs and ministers were seen greeting Soren before taking part in the meeting.

The CM's wife Kalpana Soren was also present in the meeting.

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting that is underway this afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the state.

The meeting has been called to discuss strategies regarding the current political situation, and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of the CM on Wednesday, PTI reported citing a legislator.

In an email sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Soren's office said the CM had agreed to record his statement before the ED officials on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

The 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi was searched by the central agency on Monday, in a marathon operation that lasted for over 12 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

The ED also claimed that it has seized Rs 36 lakh, a luxury SUV and some "incriminating" documents from Soren's Delhi house.