Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi

Hemant Soren met PM Modi, in his first visit to New Delhi after leading his ruling alliance to unprecedented second straight term in the state.

Hemant Soren on Tuesday met PM Modi, in his first visit to New Delhi after leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state.
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his first visit to the national capital after leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state. The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Soren meeting Modi.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader led the alliance, which included the Congress, the RJD and the Left, to a comprehensive win over the BJP-led alliance. He is set to take the oath of office for a second term.

In a post on X, Soren said he has invited Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. "Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony of 'Abua sarkar' (our government) on 28th November," Soren said on X in Hindi.

