Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhand, A 'Jihadi Welfare' Govt, Alleges BJP MP Anurag Thakur

Palamu (Jharkhand): Former Union Minister and Himachal Pradesh MP Anurag Thakur levelled serious allegations against the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand. Anurag Thakur had come to address the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parivartan Yatra in Palamu.

Addressing the Parivartan Yatra, Anurag Thakur said that the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand is not a government of 'Public Welfare', but a government of 'Jihadi Welfare', the situation in Jharkhand and Himachal are similar. 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' are happening in both places. He said that the Hemant Soren government is deceiving the public. There is an attempt to shift the population and occupy their lands.

Former Union Minister and Himachal Pradesh MP Anurag Thakur addresses BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Palamu, Jharkhand, on Monday (ETV Bharat)

Anurag Thakur said that a separate state of Jharkhand was carved out during the Bharatiya Janata Party's tenure. From Shibu Soren to Hemant Soren, everyone has looted Jharkhand. In Jharkhand, when the government could not stop the question paper from leaking, then they shut down the internet so that they could hide their failure. At the same time, 17 youths died during the excise constable recruitment, the Jharkhand government is responsible for their deaths, he alleged

Speaking to the media on the Prasad controversy in Tirupati Balaji, Anurag Thakur said that no one has the right to hurt religious sentiments, the matter should be investigated impartially and action should be taken against the culprits.

Anurag Thakur began his day by attending a meeting at Untari Road in the Bishrampur Assembly constituency of Palamu. Following this, he spoke at a public gathering in Haidernagar, where several leaders, including Palamu MP Vishnudayal Ram, MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi, BJP State General Secretary Manoj Singh, former MP Sunil Singh, and District President Amit Tiwari, addressed the audience. Vinod Singh and other leaders also participated in the Parivartan Yatra in Hussainabad.

During the Parivartan Yatra in Kolhan, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced that once the government is formed in Jharkhand, the first cabinet meeting will decide on filling 2.87 lakh vacant positions. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Khunti to flag off the Parivartan Yatra.

