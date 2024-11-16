Hemant Soren Betrays Tribals, Conspires To Give Reservation To Muslims Through Backdoor: Shah

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at an election rally in Dumka, accusing him of betraying the tribal community by “conspiring to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor channels with the help of Congress.”

“I warn that the BJP will not allow any such plans of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi to succeed,” Shah said.

He also alleged that the Jharkhand government was “patronising infiltration for the vote bank. “Hemant Soren is responsible for declining tribal population as he is allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand and marry tribal women. They are snatching tribal land here, which will not be allowed.”

Shah claimed that Prime Minister Modi gave Rs 3.90 lakh crore to Jharkhand as compared to the Congress government led by former PM Manmohan Singh, who gave Rs 84,000 crore to the state in 10 years.

Shah accused Soren of corruption, looting of funds and forgetting the sacrifice of hundreds of youths for the creation of Jharkhand. “Greed of power forced Hemant Soren to sit ‘on lap’ of RJD-Congress, which ‘opposed’ the creation of Jharkhand,” he alleged.

The home minister dared Soren to tweet about the UPA government's record on tribal welfare, saying, "If you have the courage, Hemant Babu, then reply... What have you done? You have reduced the land and population of the tribals by sending infiltrators for the vote bank.”