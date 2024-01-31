ED, CBI no longer government agencies: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at BJP over the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying the ED and CBI were "no longer government agencies" and have become the saffron party's 'eliminate opposition cell'.

Hemant Soren, Working President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was on Wednesday night arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress chief in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'."

"The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power," added the Gandhi scion.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Hemant Soren's arrest. In a post on X, Kharge said, "The one who did not go with Modiji will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to Federalism (sic)."

"Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilizing the opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing.

"What went into the BJP's washing machine is clean as white, what didn't go is tainted? If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship then BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, Will continue to fight from Parliament to the streets," added the Congress chief.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over Hemant Soren's arrest. "Opposition free parliament, democracy free India, question free media and harmony free public – this is the aim of the BJP government. Governments are being toppled one by one in all the states. Opposition leaders are being harassed. Whoever does not join BJP will go to jail," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Harassing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorenji by imposing ED and forcing him to resign is a part of this malicious campaign. BJP has this illusion that it can crush the voice of 140 crore people. The public will answer for every atrocities," added Priyanka, daughter of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at the BJP and said that his party was standing with Hemant Soren.

"Bihar, Chandigarh and now Jharkhand! BJP has ruined democracy and federalism in a single week. It is not hidden from anyone what the central government is doing by destroying the impartiality of the investigating agencies due to the fear of electoral defeat and by making the agencies cells of the BJP. Now the public will break the arrogance of the BJP, filled with arrogance. RJD is standing with Hemant Soren (sic)," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.