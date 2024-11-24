ETV Bharat / bharat

Hemant Soren 2.0 Cabinet: Which INDIA Alliance Parties Will Get Cabinet Berths?

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren submits his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Sunday. He stakes claim to form the government after the INDIA Alliance secured the majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. ( ANI )

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren submits his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Sunday. He stakes claim to form the government after the INDIA Alliance secured the majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Ranchi: Speculations are rife over which leaders from the four INDIA Alliance parties—Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI-ML will secure Cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the INDAI Alliance Government in Jharkhand

Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached the Raj Bhavan on Sunday to submit his resignation to Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form a new government. The swearing-in ceremony is slated for November 28.

A maximum of 12 ministers can be inducted into the cabinet. Apart from the CM, six ministers from JMM, four ministers from Congress, one from RJD, and one from CPI-ML can be appointed.

Who would get Cabinet berths from JMM?

According to sources, apart from CM Hemant Soren, Chaibasa MLA Deepak Birua, Ghatsila MLA Ramdas Soren and Madhupur MLA Hafizul Hasan are tipped to be the ministers.