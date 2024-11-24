Hemant Soren 2.0 Cabinet: Which INDIA Alliance Parties Will Get Cabinet Berths?

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren submits his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Sunday. He stakes claim to form the government after the INDIA Alliance secured the majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Ranchi: Speculations are rife over which leaders from the four INDIA Alliance parties—Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI-ML will secure Cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the INDAI Alliance Government in Jharkhand
Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached the Raj Bhavan on Sunday to submit his resignation to Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form a new government. The swearing-in ceremony is slated for November 28.
A maximum of 12 ministers can be inducted into the cabinet. Apart from the CM, six ministers from JMM, four ministers from Congress, one from RJD, and one from CPI-ML can be appointed.
Who would get Cabinet berths from JMM?
According to sources, apart from CM Hemant Soren, Chaibasa MLA Deepak Birua, Ghatsila MLA Ramdas Soren and Madhupur MLA Hafizul Hasan are tipped to be the ministers.
While Sarath MLA Uday Shankar Singh alias Chunna Singh from the upper caste is likely to become a minister in place of Mithilesh Thakur, Ichagarh MLA Savita Mahato or Louis Marandi in place of former MLA Baby Devi from Dumri.
According to sources, JMM reportedly seeking seven ministerial posts. Against that backdrop, if CPI-ML is not given a ministerial post, Basant Soren can again be made a minister in place of Baidyanath Ram.
Who can be inducted as ministers from Congress?
According to sources, Lohardaga MLA Dr Rameshwar Oraon from Congress and Mahagama MLA Deepika Pandey Singh are said to be in the race.
After Banna Gupta's defeat in Jamshedpur West, there is a possibility of Pradeep Yadav getting a place in the OBC quota. Alamgir Alam's wife Nishat Alam may get a Cabinet berth in place of Irfan Ansari from the minority quota.
Who can be appointed as ministers from RJD and CPI-ML?
In this election, RJD has secured four seats while CPI-ML has won two. Despite winning only one seat in the last cabinet, RJD's Satyanand Bhokta was made a minister. This time Suresh Paswan, who won the Deoghar seat, is likely to be appointed as a minister from the RJD quota as Paswan has been a minister earlier as well.
As far as CPI-ML is concerned, Arup Chatterjee, who won the election from Nirsa, has a strong claim because it was on his initiative that the Marxist Coordination Committee merged with CPI-ML.
