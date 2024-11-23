ETV Bharat / bharat

Hemant-Kalpana – Power Couple Behind JMM’s Spectacular Performance In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote in the first phase of State Assembly elections, in Ranchi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Ranchi: Call it a charismatic show by the power couple - Hemant and Kalpana Soren— whom the BJP had dubbed as 'Bunty aur Babli,' or a vote for continuity, Jharkhand’s JMM is on track to secure a second consecutive term as part of the INDIA bloc.

Both Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, legislator Kalpana Soren, who entered politics after her husband's arrest earlier this year, held nearly 200 election rallies after elections were announced.

Loyal party workers have already begun celebrations, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, even though the Election Commission has yet to announce the results.

According to the Election Commission, JMM was leading in 33 out of the 43 seats it contested at 1.30 pm. This performance is notable given the challenges faced by the party. Two of its legislators, Nalin Soren and Joba Majhi, contested the Lok Sabha elections and won.

Additionally, prominent figures such as Sita Soren, Champai Soren, and Lobin Hembrom switched allegiance to the BJP. The power couple was seen relaxing on Thursday after the polls, playing with their dogs, pictures shared by Hemant Soren on X showed.

If JMM returns to power in Jharkhand, it will signify the deepened influence of the Sorens among the tribal communities, as they successfully mobilised tribal sentiments following Hemant Soren’s arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Both Hemant and Kalpana managed to create a wave of sympathy among the tribal electorate, and despite the anti-incumbency sentiment, the BJP failed to capitalise on this and form a government, according to poll analysts.

In the Barhait assembly constituency, Soren is leading with a margin of 17,347 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom. His wife Kalpana Soren, credited with revitalising the JMM after the arrest of her husband, is now leading by 1,612 votes after the 14th round of counting.