Hema Malini Mesmerises Devotees With Yashoda Krishna Ballet At Krishna Janmashtami Fete In Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Veteran actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini captivated the devotees, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with a mesmerising performance in the Yashoda Krishna ballet at the Panchjanya Auditorium in Dampier Nagar, Mathura. Portraying Yashoda, she performed alongside 40 artists for 40 minutes, vividly bringing to life the affectionate bond between Lord Krishna and Yashoda.

Veteran actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini enchants devotees with her captivating performance in the Yashoda Krishna ballet at the Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura on Monday (ETV Bharat)

The occasion was marked by the Chief Minister's arrival to inaugurate the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, officially opening the event by lighting the traditional lamp. The 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna is being celebrated with great fervour in Mathura, the city of Kanha. The festivities, highlighted by this grand cultural performance, reflect the joy and devotion surrounding Janmashtami across the nation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh and the entire country on this auspicious occasion.

