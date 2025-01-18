ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hell Outside', Says Rahul Gandhi After AIIMS Visit; Hospital Spokesperson Responds

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Saturday responded to a critical video shared by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the plight of patients and their families camping outside the hospital.

On Thursday, Rahul visited AIIMS Delhi and met people sleeping on the footpath outside the hospital with a severe cold and assured them of help. Today, the Congress leader shared a video on his social media platforms, titled "Hell outside AIIMS," in which he alleged that poor patients and their families are forced to sleep in cold, unhygienic conditions and without basic amenities like food, shelter, and toilets outside the premier health institution.

“This is completely ridiculous that people are here. They are suffering, they are dying, and they are being thrown out of where they are staying, and they don't have any place to stay,” he was heard saying in the video.

“Poor patients and their families from all over the country are forced to sleep outside AIIMS in cold, filth, and hunger. They have no roof, no food, no toilet, and no drinking water,” Rahul wrote on X in Hindi.

He also questioned the central government and Delhi governments led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which make big claims and turn a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis.