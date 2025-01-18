'Hell Outside', Says Rahul Gandhi After AIIMS Visit; Hospital Spokesperson Responds

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Saturday responded to a critical video shared by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the plight of patients and their families camping outside the hospital.
On Thursday, Rahul visited AIIMS Delhi and met people sleeping on the footpath outside the hospital with a severe cold and assured them of help. Today, the Congress leader shared a video on his social media platforms, titled "Hell outside AIIMS," in which he alleged that poor patients and their families are forced to sleep in cold, unhygienic conditions and without basic amenities like food, shelter, and toilets outside the premier health institution.
“This is completely ridiculous that people are here. They are suffering, they are dying, and they are being thrown out of where they are staying, and they don't have any place to stay,” he was heard saying in the video.
“Poor patients and their families from all over the country are forced to sleep outside AIIMS in cold, filth, and hunger. They have no roof, no food, no toilet, and no drinking water,” Rahul wrote on X in Hindi.
He also questioned the central government and Delhi governments led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which make big claims and turn a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis.
AIIMS के बाहर नरक!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2025
देशभर से आए ग़रीब मरीज और उनके परिवार AIIMS के बाहर ठंड, गंदगी और भूख के बीच सोने को मजबूर हैं।
उनके पास न छत है, न खाना, न शौचालय और न पीने का पानी।
बड़े-बड़े दावे करने वाली केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार ने इस मानवीय संकट पर आंखें क्यों मूंद ली हैं? pic.twitter.com/wwnm8Fc3i8
AIIMS Delhi Issues Clarification
On Saturday, AIIMS Delhi's spokesperson, Dr Rima Dada, responded to Rahul’s claims and said the video doesn't qualify whether all the people seen in the video are AIIMS Delhi patients.
Dr Dada also highlighted the achievements of the institute saying that AIIMS provides the best quality treatment to 35,000-40,000 visitors daily.
“AIIMS Delhi is the largest tertiary research and referral hospital in the nation. We provide the best comprehensive care to all the patients...Every day a total of 35-40,000 people visit Aiims daily...We provide healthcare at a very cheap price....," she said, adding that efforts are being made to reduce patient waiting times through facility expansion and operational improvements.
