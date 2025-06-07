Helicopter With Pilgrims On Way To Kedarnath Crash-Lands On Road

Dehradun: A helicopter en route from Sirsi to Kedarnath with pilgrims crash-landed on a road on Saturday due to a possible technical snag. However, no casualties have been reported, and all passengers on board are safe.

A car has been damaged due to the sudden landing of the chopper operated by Crystal Aviation Private Limited, police said.

As per the preliminary information, a technical fault midair caused the helicopter to opt for an emergency landing. Sensing the fault, the alert pilot acted quickly and brought the chopper down safely, preventing any injury or damage to the passengers. The number of passengers is yet to be confirmed by the authority.

On May 8, at least six people were killed and two were injured in a helicopter crash in Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Officials said the helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Private Limited, was on its way to Kharsali helipad from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun when it crashed into a remote forested gorge around 8 am. Uttarkashi police said out of the six deceased, three women were from Mumbai, one woman was from Uttar Pradesh, and one from Andhra Pradesh. The pilot who lost his life in the crash was from Gujarat.

On May 17, the helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed near a helipad in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part, officials said. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that all passengers on board the helicopter were safe. Rudraprayag district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said a major accident was averted due to the pilot's presence of mind. During the emergency landing, the rear part of the Sanjeevani heli ambulance broke.