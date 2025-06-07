ETV Bharat / bharat

Helicopter With Pilgrims On Way To Kedarnath Crash-Lands On Road

According to police, sensing a technical fault midair, the alert pilot acted quickly and brought the chopper down safely, preventing any injury to the passengers.

The helicopter after crash-landing.
The helicopter after crash-landing. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: A helicopter en route from Sirsi to Kedarnath with pilgrims crash-landed on a road on Saturday due to a possible technical snag. However, no casualties have been reported, and all passengers on board are safe.

A car has been damaged due to the sudden landing of the chopper operated by Crystal Aviation Private Limited, police said.

As per the preliminary information, a technical fault midair caused the helicopter to opt for an emergency landing. Sensing the fault, the alert pilot acted quickly and brought the chopper down safely, preventing any injury or damage to the passengers. The number of passengers is yet to be confirmed by the authority.

On May 8, at least six people were killed and two were injured in a helicopter crash in Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Officials said the helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Private Limited, was on its way to Kharsali helipad from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun when it crashed into a remote forested gorge around 8 am. Uttarkashi police said out of the six deceased, three women were from Mumbai, one woman was from Uttar Pradesh, and one from Andhra Pradesh. The pilot who lost his life in the crash was from Gujarat.

On May 17, the helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed near a helipad in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part, officials said. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that all passengers on board the helicopter were safe. Rudraprayag district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said a major accident was averted due to the pilot's presence of mind. During the emergency landing, the rear part of the Sanjeevani heli ambulance broke.

Also Read:

  1. IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In UP's Saharanpur
  2. IAF And Sikkim Administration Rescue 63 Stranded Tourists In North Sikkim

Dehradun: A helicopter en route from Sirsi to Kedarnath with pilgrims crash-landed on a road on Saturday due to a possible technical snag. However, no casualties have been reported, and all passengers on board are safe.

A car has been damaged due to the sudden landing of the chopper operated by Crystal Aviation Private Limited, police said.

As per the preliminary information, a technical fault midair caused the helicopter to opt for an emergency landing. Sensing the fault, the alert pilot acted quickly and brought the chopper down safely, preventing any injury or damage to the passengers. The number of passengers is yet to be confirmed by the authority.

On May 8, at least six people were killed and two were injured in a helicopter crash in Gangnani in Uttarkashi. Officials said the helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Private Limited, was on its way to Kharsali helipad from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun when it crashed into a remote forested gorge around 8 am. Uttarkashi police said out of the six deceased, three women were from Mumbai, one woman was from Uttar Pradesh, and one from Andhra Pradesh. The pilot who lost his life in the crash was from Gujarat.

On May 17, the helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed near a helipad in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part, officials said. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that all passengers on board the helicopter were safe. Rudraprayag district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said a major accident was averted due to the pilot's presence of mind. During the emergency landing, the rear part of the Sanjeevani heli ambulance broke.

Also Read:

  1. IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In UP's Saharanpur
  2. IAF And Sikkim Administration Rescue 63 Stranded Tourists In North Sikkim

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KEDARNATH YATRACHAR DHAM YATRAAIIMS RISHIKESHCRYSTAL AVIATION PRIVATE LIMITEDHELICOPTER CRASHLANDS IN DEHRADUN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.