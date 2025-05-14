ETV Bharat / bharat

Helicopter Service At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Resumes After 7 Days

The helicopter service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the past seven days.

Helicopter Service At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Resumes After 7 Days
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Katra/Jammu: The helicopter service to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for a week due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said.

This came a day after flight operations recommenced at 32 airports, including Jammu and Srinagar, following the suspension of hostilities between the two neighbouring nations.

"The helicopter service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed this morning after remaining suspended for the past seven days," an official of the shrine board said, adding pilgrim footfall has also started picking up after witnessing a sharp decline since the beginning of this month.

The battery car service for the pilgrims is also functional, the official said.

Over 30 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the shrine since January this year as against 94.84 lakh last year, he said and expressed hope that the rush will increase manifold.

"We are happy about the resumption of the helicopter service and the arrangements made by the shrine board," said Shubam Kumar, a pilgrim from Delhi.

Katra/Jammu: The helicopter service to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for a week due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said.

This came a day after flight operations recommenced at 32 airports, including Jammu and Srinagar, following the suspension of hostilities between the two neighbouring nations.

"The helicopter service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed this morning after remaining suspended for the past seven days," an official of the shrine board said, adding pilgrim footfall has also started picking up after witnessing a sharp decline since the beginning of this month.

The battery car service for the pilgrims is also functional, the official said.

Over 30 lakh pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the shrine since January this year as against 94.84 lakh last year, he said and expressed hope that the rush will increase manifold.

"We are happy about the resumption of the helicopter service and the arrangements made by the shrine board," said Shubam Kumar, a pilgrim from Delhi.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HELICOPTERMATA VAISHNO DEVI SHRINEMATA VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.