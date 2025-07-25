HECI To Replace UGC, AICTE, NCTE: Will Centralised Control Fix India’s Higher Education Mess?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India's historically settled higher education regulatory landscape may soon see a significant change. The government is preparing to discontinue the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under a draft bill that is informed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which creates a new organisation to take their place: the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

Proponents see this as a positive step towards a more coherent system with shared academic standards and more autonomy for institutions. However, opponents, including a recent parliamentary committee, warn that the bill could also result in an excessive centralisation of power, effectively dismantling state autonomy and closing colleges in areas served by poorly resourced institutions.

HECI, its significance

In the proposed draft bill, HECI will consist of four verticals: NHERC (Regulatory), NAC (Accreditation), HEGC (Funding), and GEC (Curriculum/Qualifications Framework).

The four bodies together will assume responsibility for everything from establishing standards for courses to granting authority to award degrees, a function that had been separately granted by each of the previous authorities. This vision is influenced by the NEP 2020's characterisation of governance as a “light but tight” model to supplant fragmented regimes.

Reasons to support HECI

1. Unification of Authority: Instead of multiple agencies each enforcing overlapping mandates, HECI aims to bring coherence to governance. Proponents argue this will reduce bureaucratic delays and improve transparency.

2. Performance-Based Funding: With HEGC overseeing grants, institutions may receive funding based on merit and outcomes, rather than political patronage.

3. Academic Standards and Institutional Autonomy: HECI will set clear learning outcomes, specify criteria for appointing vice-chancellors, and mentor low-performing institutions. While this sounds restrictive, regulators claim it could empower institutions through graded autonomy.

Expert Queries on HECI Reform: What policymakers must clarify

The proposed Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, which seeks to dissolve existing regulatory bodies like UGC, AICTE, and NCTE into a single super-regulator, has triggered a wave of expert scrutiny and parliamentary concern. While pitched as a major overhaul to streamline higher education governance in India, critics argue that the bill may replace one form of bureaucratic opacity with another, concentrating power at the Centre and marginalising state voices.

Centralisation vs. Academic Autonomy

A key concern highlighted by both experts and a parliamentary committee is the highly centralised structure proposed for HECI. The draft bill envisions minimal representation from state governments, leaving a largely ceremonial advisory body to handle coordination. “The draft HECI Bill appears to perpetuate many of these same issues by maintaining a Central Government‑heavy composition and insufficient state representation,” noted a standing committee report. This setup risks weakening academic autonomy and transparency, undermining the very rationale for reform.

Threat to rural colleges and risk of privatisation?

Another red flag is HECI’s broad enforcement powers, including the authority to shut down institutions that fail to meet minimum quality norms. While the intent is to uphold academic standards, experts warn that this may disproportionately impact rural colleges, many of which suffer from historical underfunding, faculty shortages, and infrastructural gaps. The parliamentary committee cautioned that such closures could indirectly fuel privatisation: “HECI could lead to closure of institutions in rural areas that suffer from infrastructure or faculty shortages and indirectly fuel privatisation.”

Silence on state-level response

Despite the sweeping nature of the reform, there has been limited reporting on how state governments and public universities are preparing for this shift. The committee’s findings note that state-run universities account for over 90% of India's higher education enrolment yet remain under-represented in the draft HECI structure. “Currently, no wide media coverage is available on specific state responses,” the report states, adding that a deeper investigation into how vice-chancellors, education departments, and regional policymakers are reacting would be critical at this stage.

Unclear future for regulatory staff

One of the most pressing but under-discussed issues is the future of the thousands of personnel currently working with UGC, AICTE, and NCTE. To date, official documents offer no clarity on whether there will be retraining, redeployment, or redundancies for these employees. “None of the draft documents disclose comprehensive plans for administrative transitions,” says the report. This silence raises questions about institutional memory loss, operational disruption, and employee rights.

Infrastructural readiness: A rural disadvantage

Finally, the expert consensus warns that applying uniform quality norms across vastly unequal institutions could prove disastrous. Many rural colleges lack labs, libraries, and qualified faculty, making them ill-equipped to comply with HECI’s proposed benchmarks. “Many of these colleges operate without adequate labs, libraries, or trained faculty, making them especially vulnerable under rigorous regulatory oversight,” a policy analyst remarked. This risks deepening the rural-urban divide in access to quality education and undermines equity goals.

In sum, while the HECI Bill aims to modernise India's higher education oversight, it must still answer fundamental questions about representation, accountability, equity, and transition before it can deliver on its promise of true reform.

Key Concerns and Recommendations

State representation needs substance, not symbolism: Experts argue that the advisory body must include decision-making powers, especially involving state education ministers or university leaders. Otherwise, Delhi-centric control risks sidelining regional nuances.

Rural colleges demand transition windows & support: Rather than abrupt closures, colleges should be given phased timelines to meet standards, with infrastructure grants, faculty training, and technical assistance prioritised.

Staff realignment must be transparent: A detailed restructuring roadmap for officials and administrators from UGC, AICTE, and NCTE is essential to prevent institutional disruption, knowledge gaps, and morale issues.

Pilot implementation first: Advisers have encouraged starting HECI with a smaller number of central or deemed universities to experience governance workflows before implementing HECI at all universities in India.

Critical concerns & strange red flags: Although there are good things about HECI, there are also serious concerns:

Under-consumed centralisation: A parliamentary standing committee has identified the plan for excessively concentrated powers of authority. Stakeholders pointed out that decision-making committees will be located almost entirely in Delhi, while state institutions, or state universities, where over 90% of students in higher education attend, will have difficulty participating.

Risk to rural institutions: In the absence of other measures, HECI may also have the power to close colleges and institutions not meeting standards, which is likely to harm colleges in rural areas that may lack infrastructure or faculty to meet established standards. Critics are likely to reference this closure process as privatisation by stealth.

Fragmented continuity vs. cohesive unification: Just because HECI replaces three regulators does not mean we have fixed structural inefficiencies. Its stakeholders are worried that HECI may reinforce the structures and complexities that already exist or generate new forms of incoherent behaviours based upon complexity.

The bill does not provide funding powers: One common critique is that the HECI may not be able to allocate grants. Grant-making, under the current process, rests with the ministry.

Legislative standstill and stakeholder burnout: Though the bill was initially proposed in 2018, it has not moved significantly forward. Some experts have suggested that too much time has passed, and inaction is prevalent. A lack of urgency and transparency in stakeholder engagement can hinder progress.

Pathways to Moving On: Expert Suggestions

State's role in governance: Many are suggesting that HECI appoint their advisory council (not just in name—with real oversight). This would align with state accountability and oversight and would ease concerns of Delhi-centrism.

Protection for rural institutions: A phased-in process for infrastructure changes, and allow colleges to have time-based targets for closure decisions. Certainly, financial support continues so long as academic minimum standards are upheld, particularly for smaller colleges.

Transparent grading and accreditation: If HECI is moving to a "graded autonomy" model, it must be underpinned by publicly disclosed documents and performance auditing, as opposed to arbitrary institutional approvals.

Clarified role of grant funding: The funding vertical must have legal weight. Without real budget control over institutions, they may suffer. Experts are suggesting the final bill integrate grant dispensary mechanisms into HECI's scope and regulated powers.

Implementing a phase-in rollout via pilots: Rather than rolling out HECI across the country, one group is suggesting piloting HECI with some targeted universities (for example, institutions of eminence) to work out structural kinks before a full-scale nationwide rollout.

Key features vs. risks of HECI:

Potential benefit, associated risk, unified regulator, simplifies governance, centralised control, loss of diversity, four vertical structures, specialisation (regulation, grants, etc.), lack of clarity on funding autonomy, graded autonomy for institutions, encourages innovation and flexibility, without guidelines, could enable inequity, power to close institutions, upgrades quality, rural/non-compliant colleges may be unjustly penalised, Advisory Council (Ministry-led), coordination between states and centre, May weaken actual representation and decision-making power

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently reviewed the HECI proposal with senior officials, stressing that the change is central to India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat: “We are committed to creating a 21st-century higher education architecture that enhances research, innovation, and employability.”

On the other hand, a parliamentary committee warned that the bill might lead to closures in rural areas and fuel further privatisation, arguing that state autonomy must be embedded in governance.

How the Transition Could Unfold

Draft Bill Finalisation

The current draft is likely to be introduced in Parliament soon. Working groups may incorporate feedback from states and universities.

Select Institutional Pilots

Initial implementation in centrally funded universities or institutions of eminence to test regulatory mechanics.

Phased Rollout

Graduate to a broader rollout over 3–5 years, allowing time for states and colleges to adapt infrastructure and governance practices.

Building Capacity

Training HECI staff, clarifying state–centred workflows, and establishing transparent accreditation and funding norms.

Conditions and Amendments

We will conduct annual assessments to ensure that we do not unintentionally marginalise or exclude some. We can also amend legislation as needed.

India has over 1,100 universities and 43,800 colleges servicing tens of millions of students each year, according to the AISHE 2021–22. With a more nimble and accountable regulatory body, the hope is that there will be enough improvement in the academic standards of the institution, growth in global rankings, and further development toward India's dream of becoming a global knowledge hub.

On the other side, as new public institutions are created, critics have expressed concern that central control may lead to a lack of attention to regional needs and capacities, limits to institutions' freedoms and responsibilities, and potentially force states towards more marketisation-based solutions in higher education. Care is required with the jurisdictional divisions and authority to develop the delicate balance required.

What's Next?

The draft HECI Bill is likely to be presented to Parliament in the current session. Areas that will be salient for public discussion will be around the new powers to provide funding, composition of the advisory council, and closure authority of institutions (should this go beyond a request and response function).

State stakeholders (particularly from states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Bihar that support the majority of students in India's public universities) will push for protections for their institutions and require federal coordination and participation. Student groups and various federations of academics will be calling for protection clauses and wider consultation to ensure that the reform will deliver equity and not just efficiency.

Independent policy experts have expressed interest in timelines for pilot testing and made requests for early access to study outputs; expect that they and others will also want access before full rollout.