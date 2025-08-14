Heavy To Very Rainfall Likely At Isolated Places In North India: IMD

By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
In Delhi, which witnessed Light to moderate rainfall in most parts, thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rain likely to continue. The downpour has led to waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.
Delhi radar shows intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR, as per the weather agency.
According to the bulletin released by the IMD, in Northwest India, there is a forecast of isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu and Kashmir, East Rajasthan during August 14 to 18; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during August 14 to 20; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh during August 14 to 16; East Uttar Pradesh on August 14 with very heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, West Uttar Pradesh on August 14 and 15; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab on August 14, Uttarakhand during August 14-17.
Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand during the next seven days.
Notably, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the district administration has ordered the closure of schools on Friday following heavy downpour in the state capital.
In Northeast India, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during August 14 to 16, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 14 to 17, with very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on August 16.
Light/moderate rainfall at many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely during the next four days, it said.
According to the weather agency, in South Peninsular India, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Telangana on August 14.
"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka during August 14 to 20, South Interior Karnataka during August 14 to 17; Rayalaseema on August 14; Kerala on August 14 and 15 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh Yanam on August 14; Telangana during August 15 to 17; Coastal Karnataka during August 18 to 20."
Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over South Peninsular India during the next 2 days, it said.
The weather agency said light to moderate rainfall at most/many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana during the next five days.
For East and Central India, it said, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during August 14 to 20; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 14 and during August 17 to 20; Bihar on August 14 and 15; Odisha during August 14 to 17 with isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh during August 14 to 16; East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on August 14; Vidarbha on August 14, 17 and 18; Chhattisgarh during August 14 to 17."
The weather agency said light to moderate rainfall at most/many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over the region during the next seven days.
For West India, the IMD said, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa during August 14 to 15; Marathawada on August 14, 15 and 18; Gujarat Region during August 14 to 20, Saurashtra and Kutch during August 17 to 20 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during August 16 to 20."
Light to moderate rainfall at many/some places is very likely over the region during the next five days, the weather agency added.
