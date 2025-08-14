ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy To Very Rainfall Likely At Isolated Places In North India: IMD

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

In Delhi, which witnessed Light to moderate rainfall in most parts, thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rain likely to continue. The downpour has led to waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.

Delhi radar shows intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR, as per the weather agency.

According to the bulletin released by the IMD, in Northwest India, there is a forecast of isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu and Kashmir, East Rajasthan during August 14 to 18; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during August 14 to 20; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh during August 14 to 16; East Uttar Pradesh on August 14 with very heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, West Uttar Pradesh on August 14 and 15; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab on August 14, Uttarakhand during August 14-17.

Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand during the next seven days.

Notably, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the district administration has ordered the closure of schools on Friday following heavy downpour in the state capital.

In Northeast India, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during August 14 to 16, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 14 to 17, with very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on August 16.

Light/moderate rainfall at many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely during the next four days, it said.