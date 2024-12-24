ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Snowfall Shrouds Kedarnath, Halts Reconstruction Work

The heavy snowfall coupled with biting cold has brought the life of the locals to a halt though it attracted a good number of tourists.

A snow-capped Kedarenath Temple
A snow-capped Kedarenath Temple (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Rudraprayag: The upper reaches of the Himalayan Region received incessant snowfall while it rained in the foothills since Monday morning. In the second session of snowfall, over one-and-a-half feet of snow has accumulated in Kedarnath, shrouding the famed pilgrimage site in a whitish attire.

The uninterrupted snowfall has impeded the reconstruction work, going on since the start of the winter closure. The workers are awaiting the snowfall to cease to resume their work.

Rupdrapayag also received a fresh spell of snow.

The heavy snowfall coupled with harsh cold has brought the life of the locals to a halt though it attracted a good number of tourists making the travel companies happy.

Meanwhile, at least 177 roads, including three national highways, were closed in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall in several districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Snowfall was recorded in the Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.

A second consecutive day of snowfall has led to an increase in tourist inflow amid hope of a white Christmas. Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association president M K Seth said hotel occupancy in Shimla was at more than 70 per cent.

The snowfall led to a 30-percentage point increase in room bookings, he added.

About 174 roads and three national highways are closed and tourists in about 500 vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel were safely rescued till late on Monday, additional chief secretary (revenue and disaster) Onkar Sharma said.

According to reports, four people died in accidents during the past 24 hours and several sustained injuries due to vehicles skidding in some places. The administration has yet to share details about the victims.

