Heavy Snowfall Shrouds Kedarnath, Halts Reconstruction Work

Rudraprayag: The upper reaches of the Himalayan Region received incessant snowfall while it rained in the foothills since Monday morning. In the second session of snowfall, over one-and-a-half feet of snow has accumulated in Kedarnath, shrouding the famed pilgrimage site in a whitish attire.

The uninterrupted snowfall has impeded the reconstruction work, going on since the start of the winter closure. The workers are awaiting the snowfall to cease to resume their work.

Rupdrapayag also received a fresh spell of snow.

The heavy snowfall coupled with harsh cold has brought the life of the locals to a halt though it attracted a good number of tourists making the travel companies happy.

Meanwhile, at least 177 roads, including three national highways, were closed in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall in several districts, officials said on Tuesday.