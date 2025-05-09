ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Shelling In Poonch And Tangdhar Sectors

Jammu: After a lull during the day, heavy artillery shelling and small arms firing started in the Digwar area of the Poonch sector and the Tangdar sector of Kupwara district on the Line of Control (LoC), sources said.

Immediately after the shelling started, people of the area have taken shelter in underground bunkers, whereas the Indian Army is retaliating as well. Most of the people have already been shifted from the area, but those who stayed back are hiding in bunkers.

Last night huge loss of property was witnessed in both these sectors, and two deaths had occurred. Since the Pahalgam terror attack, the intensity of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army on LoC has been increasing with every passing day.

Poonch has faced the brunt of the artillery shelling from the Pakistani side, whereas the administration has evacuated most of the people from villages close to the LoC and also from Poonch town.