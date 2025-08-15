Heavy Security As Jammu Kashmir Celebrates First Independence Day Under Elected Govt Since 2017

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness a historic Independence Day function here on Friday, as an elected government will lead the flag-hoisting ceremony in the region for the first time in eight years.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will hoist the national flag at the main event to be held at Bakshi Stadium in the summer capital. He will also take the salute at the ceremonial march past, which will comprise contingents from the police, paramilitary forces, NCC cadets, and schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made around the main venue, with the special day being observed across the union territory with patriotic fervour.

This year’s celebrations hold major significance in Jammu and Kashmir, as it marks the first time since the political shifts and administrative changes in the UT.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and subsequent changes, Jammu and Kashmir was put under direct central government rule with the downgrading of the erstwhile state into two union territories, bifurcating the state into two union territories led by Lieutenant Governors. Since then, he would hoist the national flag on Independence Day in the main event in Srinagar.

However, after the elected government took charge, the chief minister became the head of state and received the protocol to lead the Independence Day event.

This will mark the departure from the past eight years, as the erstwhile Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led government was the last to preside over the event in Kashmir in 2017. In the subsequent year, her alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pulled out of the alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, leading to the fall of the government almost two months ahead of August 15.

This year, many cultural programmes were also organised, but in light of the recent cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, the state government cancelled all these programmes planned for the occasion. The traditional “At Home” tea party, typically hosted in the evening, was also called off.

Chief Minister Abdullah announced these decisions on Thursday in a post on the social media platform X, expressing solidarity with the affected families.

Authorities have also beefed up security and implemented a multi-layered plan in and around the venue to ensure a smooth conduct of the event. Surveillance was taken up using drones and CCTV monitoring, with additional police and paramilitary forces put across the city.

Security was also tightened in other districts, with strict checkpoints laid at highways, bridges, entry and exit points, and bus terminals. Frisking and vehicle checking were thoroughly done, and travellers were allowed to proceed only after identification.

In Jammu, the celebrations will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, where Deputy Chief Minister Surendra Kumar Chowdhury will hoist the national flag and inspect the march past.

Ahead of Independence Day, ‘Tiranga rallies’ were organised in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. On August 12, a major rally was led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from SKICC to Chashma Shahi in Srinagar. The event saw participation from CM Abdullah, cabinet ministers, senior BJP leaders, and several top officials.