Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across India: States Grapple With Flooding, Daily Life Disrupted

Hyderabad: India is currently in the grip of a tumultuous monsoon season, with heavy rains wreaking havoc across multiple states. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the rural landscapes of Telangana, and the agricultural heartlands of Gujarat and Karnataka, torrential downpours have led to widespread flooding, disrupted daily life, and prompted urgent rescue operations.

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across India (ETV Bharat)

As the India Meteorological Department issues alerts and authorities mobilise disaster response efforts, the focus remains on ensuring public safety and mitigating the impact of one of the most crucial yet unpredictable seasons in the Indian calendar.

In Telangana, several districts including Bhupalpally, Mahadevpur Mandal, and Manchiryala have been severely impacted by incessant rains. According to the IMD data, rainfall of up to 20.7 cm has been recorded in Peddampet and 17.2 cm in Devulawada, causing overflowing streams, canal breaches, and widespread flooding in colonies and agricultural fields.

rescue efforts were undertaken to evacuate stranded individuals with disaster management personnel providing relief camps for those affected by the breaches in irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department recorded heavy rainfall across the city and its suburbs. Mumbai received 91 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, with its suburbs like eastern and western suburbs experiencing 87 mm and 93 mm respectively. The IMD forecasts continuous moderate to heavy rainfall in the region, advising caution as high tides and further precipitation are expected.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur, the situation remains dire as heavy showers persist, leading to waterlogging in several areas and the submergence of bridges in rural parts. Nagpur district declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to the inclement weather.

IMD issued alerts across various districts in Vidarbha, with a red alert for Chandrapur and an orange alert for Nagpur, Amravati, and Wardha, warning of potential flash floods and advising residents to stay indoors.

The state of Karnataka has also been grappling with above-normal monsoon rains, resulting in flooding and landslides in several parts. Revenue Minister Gowda highlighted that rainfall since June has been 22 per cent above normal, necessitating extensive rescue and relief efforts by the government.

Gujarat also witnessed extreme weather conditions, with Porbandar taluka receiving a staggering 565 mm of rainfall in just 36 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Similar situations were reported in Junagadh and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, where heavy rains led to road closures and other hardships for residents.

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed concern over deficient rainfall affecting agriculture, directing officials to prepare a report on the impact and urging proactive measures to mitigate farmers' losses.

Across these states, the ongoing monsoon has triggered varied responses from authorities, ranging from flood relief operations and evacuation efforts to warnings about continuing inclement weather. The IMD continues to monitor this situation closely, issuing alerts and advisories to ensure public safety amidst the challenging weather conditions.

As the monsoon progresses, the focus remains on managing the aftermath of heavy rains and providing necessary assistance to those affected by the floods and related incidents across India. With ongoing rescue operations, relief camps, and strategic alerts from the IMD, authorities are tirelessly working to mitigate further damage and ensure the safety of residents.