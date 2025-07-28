ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Pummel Gujarat As Ahmedabad Battles Inundation; CM Patel Takes Stock

A driver struggles to move an auto-rickshaw stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Sunday. ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: Several parts of Gujarat were pummeled by heavy rains on Sunday, disrupting normal life in the capital city of Ahmedabad, where many localities were inundated and traffic movement was disrupted.

Amid heavy rain warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the rain situation and instructed district collectors to remain vigilant and continuously monitor the situation, officials said.

Among the areas affected by heavy downpour were Ahmedabad, Kheda, and Anand districts, parts of which received rainfall between 100 and 263 mm from 6 am to 8 pm, as per data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad received 263 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state during this period.

Waterlogging in many localities of Ahmedabad caused extreme inconvenience to residents. As many as 182 of the 251 talukas received rain since 6 am on Sunday.