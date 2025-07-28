ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Pummel Gujarat As Ahmedabad Battles Inundation; CM Patel Takes Stock

Among the areas affected were Ahmedabad, Kheda, and Anand, parts of which received rainfall between 100 and 263 mm from 6 am to 8 pm.

A driver struggles to move an auto-rickshaw stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
A driver struggles to move an auto-rickshaw stuck on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 12:32 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Several parts of Gujarat were pummeled by heavy rains on Sunday, disrupting normal life in the capital city of Ahmedabad, where many localities were inundated and traffic movement was disrupted.

Amid heavy rain warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the rain situation and instructed district collectors to remain vigilant and continuously monitor the situation, officials said.

Among the areas affected by heavy downpour were Ahmedabad, Kheda, and Anand districts, parts of which received rainfall between 100 and 263 mm from 6 am to 8 pm, as per data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad received 263 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state during this period.

Waterlogging in many localities of Ahmedabad caused extreme inconvenience to residents. As many as 182 of the 251 talukas received rain since 6 am on Sunday.

Three persons try to move a car stuck in an inundated road in Ahmedabad.
Three persons try to move a car stuck in an inundated road in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

IMD said "heavy-to-very-heavy rains are expected at isolated places, with isolated extremely heavy falls" very likely in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Ahmedabad and Mahisagar on Monday. Heavy rains are also forecast in isolated parts of the state during the next two days, the IMD added.

Gujarat has so far received around 60 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, while the north and south parts and the Kutch region have received more than 60 per cent. Saurashtra and East Central regions have received around 55 per cent of the average rainfall so far, the SEOC data showed.

On Saturday, isolated places in Banaskantha received extremely heavy rains, while Mehsana, Kheda, Patan, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Valsad and Gandhinagar received very heavy rains.

An Orange Alert has been issued by the IMD in Kutch, Patan, Surendranagar, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with moderate rain (5 to 15 mm) with light thundershowers. Another Yellow Alert has been sounded in Morbi, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath on Monday with light rains.

