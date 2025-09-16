ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Due To Clash Of Easterly And Westerly Winds: Meteorologists

New Delhi: Heavy overnight rains that wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were triggered by a "violent interaction" between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden easterlies, meteorologists said on Tuesday. The overnight downpour swept away at least five people and stranded over 500 in Dehradun and adjoining areas. In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, three members of a family died as landslides and flash floods submerged a bus stand.

C S Tomar, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional centre in Dehradun, said the incessant rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal were caused by a confluence of dry westerlies and moist easterlies and that the interaction is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology) at private forecaster Skymet, said no major weather system was present in the region. "The rains were a result of violent interaction between warm and dry winds due to an anti-cyclone near Rajasthan and humid easterly winds," he said.

This monsoon, 232 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, where 46 cloudbursts, 97 flash floods and 140 landslides have caused losses worth Rs 4,504 crore, officials said.

The IMD has not confirmed the cloudburst figures. Rainfall has been unusually high across north India. Uttarakhand has received 1,343.2 mm of rain so far, 22 per cent above normal, while Himachal has recorded 1,010.9 mm, an excess of 46 per cent.