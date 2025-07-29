ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Disrupt Flights; Patchy Showers in Bengaluru Keep Weather Breezy

File - Two-wheeler rider holds an umbrella to protect themselves as it rains, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Heavy monsoons will continue to pour with strong winds across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Two advisories were issued from Air India and IGI - Indira Gandhi International Airport, after air traffic was heavily disrupted due to the rain. The city turned overcast with clouds and rain, which began in the wee hours of Tuesday. Visibility was an issue in many cases, including at the IGI Airport.

Over 15 domestic flights were delayed, and a number of arrivals needed to be diverted away due to either waterlogged apron areas at the airport or poor visibility. IGI Airport issued a travel advisory on social media, stating, "As per our earlier notifications, due to bad weather (heavy rainfall) in Delhi, flight operations are likely to be impacted. Passengers are advised to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information".

Air India also had an advisory with similar content to the IGI Airport's, and advised people to consider extended travel to the airport given the waterlogged and traffic jam roads across the city. Metro services were operational, however, with the increased foot traffic due to people avoiding flooded streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Delhi and adjoining NCR locations to continue over the next 24 hours. Safdarjung, the city’s primary observatory, recorded over 60 mm of rainfall till 5 pm. The maximum temperature dropped significantly, settling around 30°C, offering some respite from the muggy conditions of recent days.