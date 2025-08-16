Heavy Rains Fail To Dampen 'Dahi Handi' Fervour In Mumbai

Mumbai: Although heavy rains since Friday night have disrupted normal life in Mumbai, the enthusiasm of the 'govindas' was high as they were seen trying to break butter-filled earthen pots or 'Dahi Handis', hung several metres above the ground in the Maximum City, Thane and other parts of the metropolitan regions on Saturday.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes.

Some places saw human pyramids of the 'govidas' ascending to five layers, while others saw seven layers, exhibiting the festive fervour. The Dadar area, considered the centre of 'Dahi Handi', is buzzing with the activities of the 'govindas'. Here, the Dahi Handi of the Ideal Book Depot has turned into an iconic festival.

However, the main attraction was the women's 'govinda' teams. Although fewer in numbers compared to their male counterparts, their participation adds a different flavour to the festival. ETV Bharat spoke to the members of the 'Jolly Women Govinda Team' from Vile Parle who built a five-layer human pyramid, and earned accolades from the audience by placing two "aces" (one above the other) in it.

"Our destiny is decided. The more the rain, the more the joy! Today, we tried our best amid showers. Now from Dadar onwards, we will participate in the whole of Mumbai and Thane," a team member said.

The confidence level and dedication of this female 'govinda' team transform the 'Dahi Handi' into a living example of women's empowerment.

A 'govinda' from the team said, "Our enthusiasm increases even more due to the rain. Behind the 'Dahi Handi' lies our hard work of the past many days. Girls in our team work in different fields. After finishing their day's work, they come for practice."

However, as the day progressed, one 'govinda' fell to his death while trying to hang a handi in Mankhurd, while 30 others were injured, comprising 18 in the island city and six each in the eastern and western parts of the metropolis. Three injuries were reported in adjoining Thane, all of whom were admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, officials said.

Amid heavy rains, a 'govinda' team formed a 10-layer pyramid at an event in Thane, which Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed was a "world record". He also announced a prize of Rs 25 lakh for the Konkan Nagar Raja Govinda Team, which achieved the feat. "Earlier, a record of nine layers was set on our stage. Today, govindas of Konkan Nagar achieved ten layers," Sarnaik's son Purvesh, who organised the event, said.

In Ghatkopkar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam put up a Dahi Handi dedicated to security personnel who were part of Operation Sindoor. "Our security forces broke Pakistan's pot of sins and we have dedicated the festival to the bravery of our jawans," Kadam said.

In 2022, the Mahyuti government accorded 'Dahi Handi' the adventure sport tag. The government has announced insurance coverage for "Govindas" participating in the festivities.