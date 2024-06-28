Heavy Rains Bring Delhi To Standstill, Roads Flooded, Car Submerged; BJP Councillor Rows Boat In Symbolic Protest

Heavy Rains Bring Delhi To Standstill (ANI Video)

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi on early Friday morning, submerging vast swathes, waterlogging roads and throwing life out of gear. The incessant downpour also saw some cars floating on roads presenting an unusual sight in the national capital.

Social media visuals from outside the residence of Delhi Water Minister Atishi saw the submergence of a road. The area around her residence is inundated following heavy rainfall. Drone visuals from ITO in Delhi show the current situation in the area as it remains waterlogged due to incessant heavy rainfall.

Social media visuals showed BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowing an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against the Delhi Government. Visuals from NH9 area. He said, "All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar has submerged."

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall starting at 3 am. Following this, traffic police tweeted, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, and Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.