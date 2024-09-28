ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Multiple Regions Across Country, Alerts Issued

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across various regions of the country in the coming days, prompting the issuance of weather alerts. Multiple weather systems, including cyclonic circulations and troughs, are influencing rainfall patterns over the subcontinent, potentially leading to heavy downpours in certain areas.

West India: A cyclonic circulation is currently active over southwest Madhya Pradesh, causing widespread rainfall in the region. Over the next three days, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The rainfall intensity will decrease later in the week, but isolated showers will persist. Heavy rainfall is likely in Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on September 28, with localised flooding possible in low-lying areas.

East & Northeast India: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is forecast over East India for the next few days. More intense rainfall is expected in the northeast, with Arunachal Pradesh and Assam set to experience heavy rain between September 29 and October 3. Bihar is also under watch for heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 28, which could exacerbate flooding risks in already waterlogged areas. Heavy rain is also predicted over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from September 30 to October 3.

Central India: Rainfall will remain fairly widespread over Central India during the next three days, particularly in West Madhya Pradesh, which could see heavy rainfall on September 28. However, a gradual reduction in rainfall is expected over the next week.

Northwest India: Northwest India will see varying rainfall patterns, with East Uttar Pradesh set to receive widespread rainfall in the next three days. Uttarakhand is also expected to experience significant rain, with isolated heavy downpours on September 28. Light to moderate rainfall will also affect areas in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the coming days, but dry conditions are expected to return by next week.

South Peninsular India: Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are forecast to experience fairly widespread rainfall throughout the week. Isolated heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on September 28-29, with Kerala also seeing heavier showers from September 28 to October 2.

Alerts Issued

Orange Alert: An orange alert has been issued for parts of East Uttar Pradesh where very heavy rainfall is expected on September 28.