Heavy Rainfall And Water Logging Disrupts Trains Services In Vadodara Division

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall and water logging disrupted the train services in Vadodara division on Wednesday, senior officials of Western Railways said.

According to the X post of Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad, due to heavy rainfall and subsequent water logging in Vadodara Division six trains were cancelled and two trains short-terminated.

As per Western Railways, due to water rising to the girder bottom of bridge no 471 between Gothangam and Sayan of Vadodara division, train movement over the section has been suspended till the water recedes.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Train No 19006 Bhusaval to Surat dated 24/07/24 will remain cancelled. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” DRM-Mumbai Central posted on X.

The passengers, who were stuck in the trains due to the disruption of rail services, were provided snacks. “Snacks were distributed to passengers of train no. 22954 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Gujarat SF Exp. & Train no. 22916 Hisar-Bandra Terminus SF Exp. at Kim & Ankleshwar Stations respectively. These trains were regulated due to water rising to girder bottom of a bridge between Gothangam and Sayan of Vadodara division,” Western Railway wrote on X. Earlier this month, several suburban train services in Central Railways were affected due to heavy rains and water logging at various places in Mumbai division.