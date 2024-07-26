Nationwide Flooding and Rainfall Crisis: Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Disruptions and Fatalities

Hyderabad: India is currently grappling with severe weather conditions as heavy rains and flooding impact multiple states, resulting in significant disruptions and posing serious risks to public safety. From the northern regions of Delhi and Dehradun to the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and extending to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in central India, the incessant rainfall has led to widespread flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage.

Emergency measures are in place, including evacuations, school closures, and increased coordination between state governments to manage the crisis.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is facing significant challenges due to heavy rains. In Pune, the situation is dire, with at least four deaths reported from rain-related incidents. Two individuals are feared drowned following landslides in Lavasa, while extensive flooding has led to evacuation in low-lying areas.

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Pune, and the discharge from key dams such as Kyona and Khadakwasla, has been increased to manage rising water levels. The Maharashtra government is coordinating with Karnataka to manage water discharge from the Almatti dam to prevent flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli.

In Raigad, the IMD has issued a red alert for July 26, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in the district. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that Mumbai's schools and colleges will operate normally, as current conditions in the city are manageable, though the surrounding Raigad district remains on high alert.

Delhi and NCR

In the early hours of Friday, Delhi and its surrounding regions experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, offering a reprieve from persistent humidity. The IMD has forecasted continued light to moderate rain across multiple areas, including Narela, Alipur, and Punjabi Bagh, as well as neighbouring locations like Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

This weather pattern is expected to persist, with moderate rainfall predicted for the northern states throughout the week. June's record rainfall of 235.5 mm in Delhi, the highest in 88 years, underscored the city's vulnerability to extreme weather.

Dehradun

Dehradun is under heightened alert due to heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres on July 26. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an 'orange alert' for the district, citing risks of thunderstorms and landslides. The precautionary measure aims to prevent incidents and ensure public safety amid adverse weather conditions.

Gujarat

Gujarat is severely impacted by flooding, particularly in Vadodara, where nearly 3,000 residents have been evacuated as the Vishwamitri River surpassed the danger mark. The city received approximately 355 mm of rain, causing widespread waterlogging. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is overseeing relief efforts, with teams deployed to manage the crisis. The IMD forecasts continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts, including Vadodara, Narmada, and Bharuch.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 49 people, including 15 children stranded in knee-deep water at Vadsar village on the outskirts of Vadodara city. During the review meeting, CM Patel was also informed that one team of NDRF, one from SDRF and 30 buses had been kept on standby to evacuate people if a need arose.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has also experienced heavy rains, especially in the eastern parts. Areas such as Dausa and Karauli have reported significant rainfall, with Dausa receiving 20 cm and Karauli 13 cm. The IMD predicts ongoing rainfall over the next few days due to a cyclonic circulation system affecting the monsoon trough line across the state.

The persistent rain has led to a notable drop in maximum temperatures, providing some relief from the heat.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing water-logging and disruptions from substantial rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the region on Friday. Districts such as Satna and Ratlam recorded significant rainfall, complicating infrastructure and daily activities.

The heavy rainfall across India has led to severe disruptions, including infrastructure damage, flooding, and increased risks of landslides. Authorities are actively managing the situation, coordinating rescue and relief operations to ensure public safety.

The widespread and intense rainfall underscores the need for robust disaster preparedness and response measures to mitigate the impacts of such extreme weather events.