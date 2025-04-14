Heavy Rain Thunderstorms And Heatwaves Across India: IMD Issues Alerts for Multiple States

New Delhi: India is undergoing a remarkable transition in weather at this time, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued spells of rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heatwaves in many states.

Such contrasting situations has been caused by cyclonic circulations and changing wind patterns, which are impacting areas from the Himalayas to southern coastal belts.

Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to see heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is expected on Friday, April 11, and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are possible as well, according to IMD.

IMD warned of a possible isolated hailstorm in parts of Jharkhand, East UP and Chhattisgarh, which could significantly disrupt everyday lives and agriculture as well. Delhi received light overnight drizzle, and heavy rainfall is expected today.

Temperatures in the capital were marginally above normal, peaking at just under 37°C. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with hail and intense wind activity as well.

Intensive weather in the northeast, stretching from Assam to Meghalaya, is likely to continue until April 16, bringing a welcome respite after a lengthy spell of high temperatures due to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall Monitoring For Southern States

Scattered to widespread rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds, is expected from the southwest to southern states in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry over the next five days. Bengaluru has a yellow alert, with 18 districts likely to get moderate rainfall with strong winds.

The rains in southern states are a result of the cyclonic circulation forming over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is drawing in moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Chennai may remain mostly dry, with the chance of seeing some light rain on April 16, as daytime high temperatures hover around 36-38 °C.

Dust Storms, Hailstorms, and Squalls in Central, Western India

Dust storms have been warned in West Rajasthan by the IMD, while ongoing rains are causing a dip in temperatures by 2–4°C over parts IV of Central India, which include East MP, North Odisha, and North Tamil Nadu. Parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have also been warned of hailstorms and chances of strong thundersqualls over some areas.

Heat Wave Warnings

IMD has warned for heat wave conditions in various parts of the country despite scattered rains. Soaring temperatures and acute heat wave conditions are likely from April 14 to 19 in West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and part of Delhi.

Temperatures are likely to rise by 3–5°C over Northwest India and by 2–4°C over Central and West India for the week. Gujarat will also be subjected to hot and humid weather from April 15 to 17.