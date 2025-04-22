ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Damage In Tripura: 445 Houses Damaged, Two Injured

Mohanpur/Karbook: Two people were injured in a roof collapse incident in Tripura where heavy rains caused significant damage to electric poles and uprooted numerous trees across the state.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, the worst-hit area was Mohanpur Sub-division in Tripura's West District, followed by Karbook in the Gomati District. In Mohanpur, 261 houses were damaged, with 65 severely impacted and 196 partially affected. Karbook saw 158 houses damaged, including 26 completely destroyed, 83 severely damaged, and 49 partially impacted.

Other affected areas included the Sonamura Sub-division in the Sepahijala District, where 7 houses were damaged, the Jirania Sub-division in West District with 3 partially damaged houses, and the Teliamura Sub-division in the Khowai District, where 16 houses were affected.