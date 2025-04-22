ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Damage In Tripura: 445 Houses Damaged, Two Injured

A rainstorm that struck Tripura in the early hours of Monday uprooted trees and damaged electric poles in the affected parts of the state.

Heavy rain lashes parts of Tripura.
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

Mohanpur/Karbook: Two people were injured in a roof collapse incident in Tripura where heavy rains caused significant damage to electric poles and uprooted numerous trees across the state.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, the worst-hit area was Mohanpur Sub-division in Tripura's West District, followed by Karbook in the Gomati District. In Mohanpur, 261 houses were damaged, with 65 severely impacted and 196 partially affected. Karbook saw 158 houses damaged, including 26 completely destroyed, 83 severely damaged, and 49 partially impacted.

Other affected areas included the Sonamura Sub-division in the Sepahijala District, where 7 houses were damaged, the Jirania Sub-division in West District with 3 partially damaged houses, and the Teliamura Sub-division in the Khowai District, where 16 houses were affected.

The storm also caused injury to two people in Karbook, uprooted 14 trees, and damaged 22 electric poles. Udaipur Sub-division witnessed 10 trees being uprooted and 27 electric poles damaged.

Despite the damage, all major rivers in the state, including the Howrah, Gomati, Muhuri, and Feni, are currently flowing below flood levels. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 30–40 km/h in one or two places across the remaining districts of Tripura.

