Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging In Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts More Showers This Week Across Country

New Delhi: A fresh spell of rainfall in Delhi and National Capital Region on Wednesday morning caused waterlogging and traffic disruption in several parts of the city and its surrounding areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies in Delhi, while there is possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the national capital for today. Similar weather conditions will prevail throughout the week, IMD said.

"Sky will be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 23rd July, and light rain is likely thereafter," the IMD said in a statement.

On Wednesday, maximum temperature will likely hover around 32-33 degrees and minimum temperature may remain around 25-26 degrees Celsius. Between July 24 and July 27, the national capital is likely to witness light rain and cloudy skies, with temperatures expected to rise slightly to 36 degrees.

Heavy showers in the national capital (PTI)

The rainfall has also helped improve Delhi's air quality. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6:30 AM on Wednesday was 78, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

However, some areas of the city including Wazirpur (108), Pusa (112), Jahangirpuri (104) recorded AQI levels above 100. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad recorded 85 AQI, Gurugram 95, Ghaziabad 92, Greater Noida 88, and Noida 75.

Rainfall Forecast For All States

The weather department has also predicted a significant amount of rainfall across the country for the next several days.

As per IMD release, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during 23rd-28th July; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, during 23rd-26th July, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Telangana on 23rd and Kerala during 25th-27th July.

Kanwariyas and commuters brave early morning rain in Delhi (PTI)

Along with this, strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely over South Peninsular india during next 5 days, it said.

Similarly, in West India, the IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the Konkan & Goa, as well as the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, during 23rd-28th July. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected over Marathawada on 26th July, and over Gujarat State during 26th-28th July.

"Light to moderate rainfall at some places is very likely over the regions during the next five days," it said.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim during 23rd-28th; Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand during 24th-28th July with isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh during 26th-28th; East Madhya Pradesh during 25th-28th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 23rd-26th; Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 24th and 25th July," the weather department said.

The IMD further mentioned that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on 23rd and 24th; Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th; Uttarakhand during 23rd-28th; Punjab, Haryana on 23rd, 27th and 28th; Uttar Pradesh during 25th-28th; West Rajasthan on 27th & 28th and East Rajasthan on 23rd and during 26th-28th July with very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 23rd July.