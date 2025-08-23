Heavy Rains To Lash Parts Of India Till Aug 28; IMD Predicts Fresh Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal In Two Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy showers in several parts of the country during the next few days, under the influence of cyclonic systems persisting over different regions.

As per IMD, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, while another persists over southwest Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas, both extending up to middle tropospheric levels with a southwestward tilt. Meanwhile, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha and West Bengal coasts, around August 25.

According to the forecast of the weather department, northwest India will witness increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls till August 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan till August 28, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on August 23.

East And Central India

On Friday, extremely heavy rainfall lashed parts of Jharkhand and Odisha. According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 6-7 days; over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal from August 23 to August 26; and over Vidarbha on August 27-28. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on August 23; Jharkhand on August 23; and Chhattisgarh on August 23. Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over many parts during the next five days.

North And Northwest India

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan on August 23. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan during the next seven days; over Haryana from August 23-27; over Uttar Pradesh from August 23-25; over Punjab from August 23-26; and over Jammu and Kashmir on August 23 and 24. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan from August 24-26; over Haryana on August 23; over Uttarakhand on August 23-24; and over West Rajasthan from August 23-25. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad region, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan during the next seven days.

West India

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over north Gujarat till August 23, followed by a fresh spell over Gujarat state from August 25 onwards. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan on August 25 and over Madhya Maharashtra on August 26. Very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa from August 26-28 and over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 27 and 28. Strong surface winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, are very likely along the Gujarat coast during the next five days and along the Maharashtra coast on August 25 and 26. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places is very likely over the region during the next seven days.

Northeast India

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till August 27, and over Arunachal Pradesh from August 23-25. Light to moderate rainfall at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely during the next two days.

South Peninsular India

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala from August 26-28, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh around August 26 and 27. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over Tamil Nadu and Telangana on August 23, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and interior Karnataka during the next five days.

Forecast For Delhi-NCR

IMD forecast suggests possibility of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at most places with chances of intense spell at isolated places on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to hover between 32 and 22 degrees, respectively. Similar weather conditions will prevail on Sunday as well.

AQI in Delhi-NCR: Ghaziabad (110), Gurugram (102), Faridabad (112), Greater Noida (98), Noida (92) (ETV Bharat)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday (as of 7 AM) stood at 105, while it was 112 in Faridabad, 102 in in Gurugram, 110 in Ghaziabad, 98 in Greater Noida and 92 in Noida. In most places of Delhi, the AQI levels remained between 100 and 200.