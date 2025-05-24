Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Damage Across Kerala; Two Missing In Boat Capsize

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, caused extensive damage across Kerala, particularly in the capital city, with many areas flooded and trees uprooted, leading to property damage. The administration has launched the relief and rescue operations.
On Friday night, a boat capsized during sand dredging in the Kanjirapuzha River near Kottapuram Fort in Kodungallur, amid severe weather conditions. Two men, Ottarat Pradeep and Palakkaparambil Santhosh, remain missing while two other occupants managed to swim to safety. Coastal police, fire forces and local volunteers are engaged in the search operation.
Thiruvananthapuram experienced strong winds from 8 pm on May 23, uprooting trees near key landmarks including the secretariat and Raj Bhavan. Areas like Vazhuthakkad, Kalady, Pappanamcode, Sastamangalam, Nemom, Attukal, Airanimuttam and Vadaiyakkad reported significant traffic disruptions caused by fallen trees.
Rescue efforts involve six units from the Thiruvananthapuram Fire Department, supplemented by teams from Neyyattinkara, Chakka, Attingal and Kazhakoottam stations. In response to the escalating situation, Minister K Rajan has convened an online meeting of district collectors to evaluate and coordinate the ongoing relief work. The minister also said that some places might receive excessive rain in a short period without any warning, leading to flash floods and landslides. The authorities were prepared to handle all such situations and the monsoons.
Rajan said instructions have been issued to all district collectors on monsoon preparedness and advised the general public to take precautions, given the heavy rains, and to travel only to safe locations. The minister also advised against spreading unverified and unofficial information about the rains on social media.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall across the state. A red alert remains in place for Kasaragod and Kannur districts for the next three days. Travel restrictions have been imposed on beaches and other tourist destinations for safety.
In Kottayam, strong winds early Saturday morning caused widespread destruction. Several trees fell across roads in the Poonjar constituency, obstructing traffic, leading to the collapse of the roof of the Vellani Government LP School in Thalanad Panchayat, damaging educational equipment just days before the start of the academic year. Houses and electricity poles also sustained damage, including a collapsed house in the Kaduvamoozhi Madrasa area of Erattupetta. Fire department workers cleared fallen trees to restore traffic flow and power supply.
Lowlying regions along the coastal Chaliyar, Cherupuzha and Iruvanji rivers are staring at flooding as incessant rains have raised water levels significantly. The regulator shutters at Urkkadav across the Chaliyar River have been fully opened to manage the flow, increasing flood risk to nearby fields and settlements. Panchayats along the riverbanks have issued warnings to residents and put in place emergency measures.
Strong winds combined with heavy rainfall have also caused devastation to crops, particularly banana plantations in the Mavoor region, causing severe financial losses to farmers. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay alert and follow safety advisories amid ongoing adverse weather conditions.
