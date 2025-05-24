ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Damage Across Kerala; Two Missing In Boat Capsize

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, caused extensive damage across Kerala, particularly in the capital city, with many areas flooded and trees uprooted, leading to property damage. The administration has launched the relief and rescue operations.

On Friday night, a boat capsized during sand dredging in the Kanjirapuzha River near Kottapuram Fort in Kodungallur, amid severe weather conditions. Two men, Ottarat Pradeep and Palakkaparambil Santhosh, remain missing while two other occupants managed to swim to safety. Coastal police, fire forces and local volunteers are engaged in the search operation.

Thiruvananthapuram experienced strong winds from 8 pm on May 23, uprooting trees near key landmarks including the secretariat and Raj Bhavan. Areas like Vazhuthakkad, Kalady, Pappanamcode, Sastamangalam, Nemom, Attukal, Airanimuttam and Vadaiyakkad reported significant traffic disruptions caused by fallen trees.

Rescue efforts involve six units from the Thiruvananthapuram Fire Department, supplemented by teams from Neyyattinkara, Chakka, Attingal and Kazhakoottam stations. In response to the escalating situation, Minister K Rajan has convened an online meeting of district collectors to evaluate and coordinate the ongoing relief work. The minister also said that some places might receive excessive rain in a short period without any warning, leading to flash floods and landslides. The authorities were prepared to handle all such situations and the monsoons.

Rajan said instructions have been issued to all district collectors on monsoon preparedness and advised the general public to take precautions, given the heavy rains, and to travel only to safe locations. The minister also advised against spreading unverified and unofficial information about the rains on social media.