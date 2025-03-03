Heavy Rain And Snow Alert: IMD Issues Orange Warning for Himachal, J&K, And Chandigarh

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given an orange warning for March 3, 2025, which has predicted severe rain and snow falling in the elements of the Himachal Pradesh, especially in the Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul-Stt districts. This warning comes as a fresh western disturbance and is predicted to affect the area around the Western Himalayas, causing great rain and the ability to disturb.

An orange warning indicates the possibility of extreme weather conditions resulting in lifestyle disorder every day and reduces the security risk. Residents in the affected areas are proposed to be updated on the weather report and take care as they leave the game, especially while going out or completing the game.

The expected climatic conditions are attributed to a fantastic western disturbance that affects the area around the Western Himalayas. Such disorders are common during this time of 12 months and often give high rainfall in the form of rain and ice.

In response to the forecast, the authorities have encouraged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas suffering from heavy snowfall and landslides. Lahaul-Pit police have advised residents and tourists to be careful to stay away from sensitive areas.

IMD has also indicated that these weather patterns can expand in nearby areas, with possible effects on Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir. Residents in these areas should be careful and take the necessary precautions.

Given the approximate conditions, it is suitable for individuals to remain updated with the latest weather information from official sources and to avoid traveling to regions with high rates, especially in contact with landslides or heavy snowfalls. An adequate supply is required in case of resolution. By adhering to these guidelines, residents and visitors can help ensure their safety during this period of adverse weather.