Heaven On Earth Gasps For Fresh Air: Pollution Soars In Kashmir Even As Jammu Sees Cleaner Skies

Srinagar: Air quality across Jammu and Kashmir has seen dramatic shifts since April last year, with data acquired by ETV Bharat from the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (JKPCB) revealing that while the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) remained within the "moderate" range, certain districts and monitoring stations reported levels that verge on "poor" and even "very poor"—posing potential health risks to residents.

For April to September 2024, as per the data, the total average AQI in Jammu and Kashmir varied between 76 and 93, which was satisfactory to moderate. The quality of air plummeted as the highest average AQI was recorded in November at 123, followed by 120 in December and 117 in January 2025.

Interestingly, the Kashmir division had consistently higher AQI values than the Jammu division. In May 2024, Kashmir's AQI was at a peak of 150, just short of the upper limit of the moderate category and just approaching poor air quality. December and November 2024 were close on its heels with AQI levels of 124 and 125 respectively.

Among the most heavily affected locations is Budgam district, where AQI values remained disturbingly high for nearly the entire reporting period. Budgam recorded an AQI of 280 in June 2024—the highest in the entire Union Territory for the period—while sustaining levels above 200 from April through October, clearly in the poor category, the data reveals. Within Budgam, Lasjan station emerged as the most polluted site, with an AQI of 280 in June and consistently hovering between 188 and 262 for much of the year. These readings place Lasjan firmly in the poor zone, which poses breathing risks even to healthy individuals after prolonged exposure.

Industrial areas near Khonmoh, on the periphery of Srinagar, showed the same pattern. Khonmoh recorded 247 AQI in December 2024 and 194 in November, while several other months also crossed the 100-mark. In the adjacent Pulwama district, where the Khrew industrial estate is situated, the AQI was always above 100. Between April 2024 and March 2025, Khrew's readings remained in the moderate category, with November and December reaching 126 and 133 respectively. Though not as extreme as Lasjan or Khonmoh.

Even Srinagar, normally one of the better-performing urban areas in Kashmir, was not exempt. Although the city's overall AQI stayed under 100 throughout the summer, it reached 112 in November and 119 in December. The Rajbagh monitoring station, situated in the heart of Srinagar, reported 139 in December and 110 in November, well above average.

In contrast, the Jammu division fared better in terms of annual air quality, with AQI levels generally below 90 for much of the year. However, a similar winter spike was observed here too. Jammu's average AQI increased to 122 in November, 117 in December, and up to 123 in January 2025. Within the city itself, Narwal station, a logistic and industrial area, showed 180 in January and 166 in December.

The Vikram Chowk station, another urban area in Jammu, recorded 185 in November and 180 in January—both borderline poor—underscoring growing air pollution issues in densely trafficked city zones. Despite these spikes, other areas in the Jammu division offered some respite. Reasi district, for instance, maintained a satisfactory AQI year-round, staying between 55 and 66.

Meanwhile, Pulwama district, which includes the Khrew station, showed a relatively stable AQI profile, ranging from 101 to 139 for most of the year. Though within the moderate range, prolonged exposure to such levels can still adversely affect individuals with preexisting health conditions.

The health complications of these trends are severe. According to the JKPCB's classification, AQI levels between 101 and 200 can cause breathing trouble for people with lung, asthma, or heart conditions, whereas levels above 200 can be dangerous even for healthy people.

A JKPCB official, who requested anonymity, said emissions from industrial processes, coupled with low wintertime dispersion, seriously worsened air quality in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This isn't just about seasonal or winter months. The continuous deterioration of air quality in Kashmir's industrial belts suggests structural issues—emissions from industries," the official added.

Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board Data Accessed By ETV Bharat