Heaven On Earth Gasps For Fresh Air: Pollution Soars In Kashmir Even As Jammu Sees Cleaner Skies

Data accessed by ETV Bharat, interestingly revealed higher AQI values for Kashmir division as compared to Jammu division where pollution levels remained relatively lower.

A view of snow clad Pir Panjal range in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
A view of snow clad Pir Panjal range in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

6 Min Read

Srinagar: Air quality across Jammu and Kashmir has seen dramatic shifts since April last year, with data acquired by ETV Bharat from the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (JKPCB) revealing that while the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) remained within the "moderate" range, certain districts and monitoring stations reported levels that verge on "poor" and even "very poor"—posing potential health risks to residents.

For April to September 2024, as per the data, the total average AQI in Jammu and Kashmir varied between 76 and 93, which was satisfactory to moderate. The quality of air plummeted as the highest average AQI was recorded in November at 123, followed by 120 in December and 117 in January 2025.

Interestingly, the Kashmir division had consistently higher AQI values than the Jammu division. In May 2024, Kashmir's AQI was at a peak of 150, just short of the upper limit of the moderate category and just approaching poor air quality. December and November 2024 were close on its heels with AQI levels of 124 and 125 respectively.

Among the most heavily affected locations is Budgam district, where AQI values remained disturbingly high for nearly the entire reporting period. Budgam recorded an AQI of 280 in June 2024—the highest in the entire Union Territory for the period—while sustaining levels above 200 from April through October, clearly in the poor category, the data reveals. Within Budgam, Lasjan station emerged as the most polluted site, with an AQI of 280 in June and consistently hovering between 188 and 262 for much of the year. These readings place Lasjan firmly in the poor zone, which poses breathing risks even to healthy individuals after prolonged exposure.

Industrial areas near Khonmoh, on the periphery of Srinagar, showed the same pattern. Khonmoh recorded 247 AQI in December 2024 and 194 in November, while several other months also crossed the 100-mark. In the adjacent Pulwama district, where the Khrew industrial estate is situated, the AQI was always above 100. Between April 2024 and March 2025, Khrew's readings remained in the moderate category, with November and December reaching 126 and 133 respectively. Though not as extreme as Lasjan or Khonmoh.

Even Srinagar, normally one of the better-performing urban areas in Kashmir, was not exempt. Although the city's overall AQI stayed under 100 throughout the summer, it reached 112 in November and 119 in December. The Rajbagh monitoring station, situated in the heart of Srinagar, reported 139 in December and 110 in November, well above average.

In contrast, the Jammu division fared better in terms of annual air quality, with AQI levels generally below 90 for much of the year. However, a similar winter spike was observed here too. Jammu's average AQI increased to 122 in November, 117 in December, and up to 123 in January 2025. Within the city itself, Narwal station, a logistic and industrial area, showed 180 in January and 166 in December.

The Vikram Chowk station, another urban area in Jammu, recorded 185 in November and 180 in January—both borderline poor—underscoring growing air pollution issues in densely trafficked city zones. Despite these spikes, other areas in the Jammu division offered some respite. Reasi district, for instance, maintained a satisfactory AQI year-round, staying between 55 and 66.

Meanwhile, Pulwama district, which includes the Khrew station, showed a relatively stable AQI profile, ranging from 101 to 139 for most of the year. Though within the moderate range, prolonged exposure to such levels can still adversely affect individuals with preexisting health conditions.

The health complications of these trends are severe. According to the JKPCB's classification, AQI levels between 101 and 200 can cause breathing trouble for people with lung, asthma, or heart conditions, whereas levels above 200 can be dangerous even for healthy people.

A JKPCB official, who requested anonymity, said emissions from industrial processes, coupled with low wintertime dispersion, seriously worsened air quality in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This isn't just about seasonal or winter months. The continuous deterioration of air quality in Kashmir's industrial belts suggests structural issues—emissions from industries," the official added.

Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board Data Accessed By ETV Bharat

April 2024 91
May 2024 93
June 2024 92
July 2024 85
August 2024 76
September 2024 82
October 2024 99
November 2024 123
December 2024 120
January 2025 117
February 2025 103
March 2025 92

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Kashmir division

April 2024 108
May 2024 150
June 2024 107
July 2024 100
August 2024 93
September 2024 94
October 2024 100
November 2024 125
December 2024 124
January 2025 110
February 2025 102
March 2025 89

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Jammu division

April 2024 83
May 2024 83
June 2024 86
July 2024 78
August 2024 68
September 2024 76
October 2024 99
November 2024 122
December 2024 117
January 2025 123
February 2025 103
March 2025 94

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Major Districts of Jammu and Kashmir
SRINAGAR

April 2024 93
May 2024 97
June 2024 83
July 2024 77
August 2024 74
September 2024 73
October 2024 81
November 2024 112
December 2024 119
January 2025 98
February 2025 91
March 2025 81

BUDGAM

April 2024 171
May 2024 262
June 2024 280
July 2024 263
August 2024 241
September 2024 228
October 2024 199
November 2024 165
December 2024 153
January 2025 153
February 2025 145
March 2025 105

PULWAMA

April 2024 101
May 2024 115
June 2024 117
July 2024 115
August 2024 120
September 2024 116
October 2024 117
November 2024 137
December 2024 139
January 2025 136
February 2025 105
March 2025 118

JAMMU

April 2024 81
May 2024 82
June 2024 88
July 2024 77
August 2024 62
September 2024 77
October 2024 107
November 2024 140
December 2024 129
January 2025 139
February 2025 98
March 202588

REASI

April 2024 60
May 2024 63
June 2024 66
July 2024 61
August 2024 66
September 2024 65
October 2024 65
November 2024 62
December 2024 55
January 2025 59
February 2025 57
March 2025 65

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Major Stations of Jammu and Kashmir

JKPCC NARWAL STATION (Jammu city)

April 2024 110
May 2024 113
June 2024 112
July 2024 93
August 2024 72
September 2024 92
October 2024 127
November 2024 156
December 2024 166
January 2025 180
February 2025 150
March 2025 107

VIKRAM CHOWK STATION (Jammu city)

April 2024 95
May 2024 106
June 2024 109
July 2024 99
August 2024 76
September 2024 97
October 2024 134
November 2024 185
December 2024 171
January 2025 180
February 2025 134
March 2025 102

JKPCC RAJBAGH STATION (Srinagar city)

April 2024 80
May 2024 93
June 2024 81
July 2024 67
August 2024 60
September 2024 64
October 2024 76
November 2024 110
December 2024 139
January 2025 85
February 2025 80
March 2025 63

KHONMOH STATION (SRINAGAR OUTSKIRTS)

April 2024 85
May 2024 101
June 2024 109
July 2024 56
August 2024 63
September 2024 65
October 2024 100
November 2024 194
December 2024 247
January 2025 152
February 2025 150
March 2025 139

KHREW STATION (PULWAMA DISTRICT)

April 2024 92
May 2024 115
June 2024 117
July 2024 115
August 2024 120
September 2024 116
October 2024 117
November 2024 126
December 2024 133
January 2025 100
February 2025 75
March 2025 71

LASJAN STATION (BUDGAM DISTRICT)

April 2024 203
May 2024 262
June 2024 280
July 2024 263
August 2024 241
September 2024 228
October 2024 219
November 2024 219
December 2024 191
January 2025 194
February 2025 188
March 2025 190

JKPCB CLASSIFICATION

  • AQI: 0-50
    Remark: Good
    Possible Health Impacts: Minimal impact
  • AQI: 51-100
    Remark: Satisfactory
    Possible Health Impacts: Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people
  • AQI: 101-200
    Remark: Moderate
    Possible Health Impacts: Breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases
  • AQI: 201-300
    Remark: Poor
    Possible Health Impacts: Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure
  • AQI: 301-400
    Remark: Very Poor
    Possible Health Impacts: Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure
  • AQI: 401-500
    Remark: Severe
    Possible Health Impacts: Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases

