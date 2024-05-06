Heatwave To Prevail In Eastern, Peninsular Region; Rainfall Likely In These Areas: IMD

New Delhi: The heatwave prevailing across the parts of the country in the eastern and peninsular regions is likely to continue over the next few days but isolated rains in these regions are likely to bring the temperature down.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal & Rayalaseema on 7th & 8th May, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana & South Interior Karnataka on 7th May and over Kerala & Mahe during 8-10th May.

Due to a fresh western disturbance which is likely to affect Northwest India from 9th May, under their influence Isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th May,

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 6th-8th May and scattered to fairly widespread activity accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during 9th-11th May.

The weather office also predicts rainfall over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and East Rajasthan during 9th-11th May and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall activity over Uttar Pradesh during 7th-11th May.

Similarly, the north-eastern states which have been witnessing rains and cold temperatures in certain parts are likely to follow a similar trend.

As per IMD’s prediction in the next week, fairly widespread to light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Furthermore, there are also chances of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning expected over Gangetic West Bengal, followed by scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha from May 6th to May 9th.

Heatwave in These States

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Vidarbha on 6th May, interior Karnataka on 6th & 7th May, West Rajasthan during 7th-10th May, East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh during 8th-10th May and Saurashtra during 6th-10th May.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat State during the next 5 days, Jharkhand on 6th, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka & Kerala & Mahe on 6th & 7th May and Rayalaseema during 7th- 10th May.