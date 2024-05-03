Heatwave to Continue over Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that heatwave is likely to prevail over isolated pockets over Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu during the next three days.

Meanwhile, the Northeast region is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall, storms, and thunderstorms from today to May 6.

Heatwave in these states

Maximum temperatures in the range of 44-47°C is likely to continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema till May 3 and decrease thereafter, the IMD said. According to the weather body, heat wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal; at isolated pockets over Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu during the next three days.

While, it will continue over Kerala, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 3, Odisha, Bihar on May 3 & 4, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on May 4 and 5 and over West Rajasthan on May 7. Also, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in isolated pockets over coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 4-5 days, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch on May 3 & 4 and Konkan during May 3-5, the IMD stated.

North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Jharkhand, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience scorching temperatures on Friday ranging from 44-47° Celsius, gradually decreasing thereafter. Isolated areas in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal may witness extreme weather conditions over the next two days, the weather body said.

Rainfall in these states

Scattered and light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Muzaffarbad, Gilgit, and Baltistan from May 3 to May 6. Strong surface winds are expected over Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi on May 3,5 and 6. A western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over Iran & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level with a trough aloft in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long, the weather body said.

Under its influence, IMD forecasts 'isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 3-5 May.

It also predicted isolated very light/light rainfall very likely over West Rajasthan on May 3, Haryana-Chandigarh and Punjab on May 4. While, strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, south Rajasthan and Haryana & Delhi on May 3 and 4, it added.