Heatwave Predicted in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, AP; Rainfall in North-East: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°Celsius over many parts of Northwest, Central and East India during the next two days.

According to the IMD's morning bulletin, another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 5 April, 2024 due to which isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is forecasted over Western Himalayan Region during next 5 days and isolated very light rainfall/drizzle over adjoining plains of Northwest India during 3-5 April, 2024.

Over the next seven days, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, Marathwada, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana are likely to expect isolated rainfall between 6-9 April.

In the north-eastern region, IMD predicts it will witness widespread rainfall between 3-5 April and fairly widespread rainfall between 6-9 April while Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura are likely to witness isolated-scattered rainfall over the next seven days.

Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Saurashtra, Konkon and Goa, Telangana, parts of Karnataka and others are likely to remain dry for the next two days but are predicted to witness isolated rainfall between 6-9 April.

Similarly, heat wave conditions are predicted at isolated places over the next seven days in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, parts of Andhra Pradesh.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 3-6 April; Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4-6 April, 2024", IMD said in its bulletin.

Maximum temperature likely to exceed 95th percentile over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh from 3 April. Similar conditions are likely to continue over the above regions during next 5 days and expand to more areas over these regions and over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, it said.

It is pertinent to note here that the IMD on Monday said that the country is likely to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance.

The weather body earlier issued heatwave advisories ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as it is predicted that this summer is likely to be much warmer.