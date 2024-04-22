Heatwave To Continue In Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Rainfall To Hit North East Till April 27: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued heat wave warning over some parts of West Bengal, Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar during the next few days till April 26.

Day temperatures in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to cross the mark of 40 degrees Celsius today.

Besides these states, hot and humid weather is very likely in parts of several southern states and Union Territories, such as coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, among others.

The weather office in its morning bulletin said the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius this week across eastern India. It recently recorded a four- to six-degree temperature rise (above normal) in northern, southern, and eastern states over the last week.

Delhi Weather

The national capital on early Morning morning witnessed strong winds and rainfall which brought down the temperature, a sigh of relief for Delhiites.

But as per the latest update from the IMD, the heat in the national capital is likely to prevail over the next five days and the maximum temperature is likely to just touch the mark of 40 degree Celsius.

Rainfall in these states

According to the weather office, the entire north-east including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in expected to witness rains along with string winds and this patterns is likely to prevail till April 27.

IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over “Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 21-24 and isolated to scattered rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 25-27 April, 2024."

Similarly, it also predicts isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 22 -24, Odisha during 22 -23, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 23 April.

It further says that a cyclonic disturbance is expected to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over "Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 22, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 22 and 23, 2024."

It also forecasts isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 22 April, 2024.

South India

Isolated light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 22nd and 24th, 2024, and in Konkan and Goa on April 21st.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, and Karnataka on April 21 and 22.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana are likely to experience isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 km/h) from April 21 to 24, IMD said.

Heatwave Warning

The weather office predicts heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in many/some parts of Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days and over Odisha on 22, in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 24 - 26 and over Jharkhand on 25 & 26 April.

Severe Heat Wave conditions also likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 22 -26 April.

Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 22-26 April.

Warm night conditions with day maximum temperature exceeding 40°C very likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 22 April.