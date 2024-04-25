Heatwave in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana Till April 29: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heat wave conditions over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts over Odisha and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.

As the country reels under the scorching heat due to intense heatwave conditions over several parts of the country amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the weather office has issued several guidelines to minimise the challenges posed by rising temperatures.

Similarly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week held a meeting with IMD, Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges emanated from the heatwave.

According to the IMD, it predicts heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, East Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and West Uttar Pradesh during 26-29, Konkan during 27-29 April.

"Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tripura, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25–28, Assam & Meghalaya during 25-28, Konkan & Goa on 25 & 26 April", it said.

Rainfall Predictions

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran in middle and upper tropospheric levels.

An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels on 26 April due to which , light showers accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to prevail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh.

IMD also forecast isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand during 26-28 April with possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad on 26 & 27 and Himachal Pradesh on 27 & 28 April.

The weather office further forecast moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning & gusty winds (30-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 25 -29 April.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 28 April, 2024, it adds.