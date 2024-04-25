Heatwave in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana Till April 29: IMD

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Etv Bharat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to prevail in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar Telangana till 29 April while people of north-east will experience rainfall.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heat wave conditions over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts over Odisha and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.

As the country reels under the scorching heat due to intense heatwave conditions over several parts of the country amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the weather office has issued several guidelines to minimise the challenges posed by rising temperatures.

Similarly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) last week held a meeting with IMD, Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges emanated from the heatwave.

According to the IMD, it predicts heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, East Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and West Uttar Pradesh during 26-29, Konkan during 27-29 April.

"Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tripura, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25–28, Assam & Meghalaya during 25-28, Konkan & Goa on 25 & 26 April", it said.

Rainfall Predictions

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran in middle and upper tropospheric levels.

An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels on 26 April due to which , light showers accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to prevail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh.

IMD also forecast isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand during 26-28 April with possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad on 26 & 27 and Himachal Pradesh on 27 & 28 April.

The weather office further forecast moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning & gusty winds (30-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 25 -29 April.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 28 April, 2024, it adds.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.