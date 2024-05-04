Heatwave in Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka to Continue Till May 5-7: IMD

New Delhi : Heatwaves that are prevailing in several parts of the country triggering very high temperatures are likely to continue for the next few days in east and southern peninsular regions.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail on Saturday in some parts over Gangetic West Bengal, in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and interior Karnataka.

Several parts of the country are witnessing temperatures above 45 degree Celsius, thus prompting the government to issue heatwave warnings. The country has already witnessed three deaths due to sun-stroke, one in Odisha and two in Kerala.

The IMD has said the ongoing heatwave spell in east and south peninsular India will continue until May 5-7 and abate thereafter. "Maximum temperatures settled in the range of 43-46 degrees Celsius in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and 40-43 degrees in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada and north interior Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," the weather office said.

It is pertinent to note here that April witnessed record-smashing maximum temperatures in east, northeast and southern peninsular India, prompting health warnings from government agencies and some states to suspend in-person classes in schools.

As the country is also reeling under the election season with two phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections already done while five phases are left, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also issued health advisories and has held meetings with key stakeholders including IMD, Health Ministry and others.

Heatwave in these states: According to the IMD data, it shows that heatwaves this April were far worse than in 2023, the warmest year on record so far. This trend is likely to continue in May, with around eight to 11 heatwave days predicted over south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the Gujarat regions.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in some pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, at isolated pockets over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu during the next 2 days.

While, North Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the next five days, Bihar on 4 May, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada on 4 and 5 May, Saurashtra & Kutch during 6-8 May and West Rajasthan on 7 and 8 May.

On Friday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and heatwave conditions in some parts of Rayalaseema and in isolated pockets of Odisha, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since 15th, Gangetic West Bengal since 17th, Rayalaseema since 24th April.

Rainfall in these States: According to IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 5 and 6, with isolated heavy rainfall over Sikkim on May 5.

Similarly, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during 4-5 May.

The weather office also forecasts rainfall over Odisha and West Bengal in the coming days. "Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 4th-6th and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) during 7th-10th May. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 07th & 8th May", it said.

At a time when Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are witnessing extreme heatwaves, IMD forecast rainfall in these areas which is likely to cause a dip in the temperature, a sigh of relief for the citizens.

"Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning over Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 04th–10th; over Telangana and Karnataka during 06th–10th May", IMD said. "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 07th May", it added.