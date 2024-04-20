Heatwave in Odisha, Telangana; Delhi to Touch 41 Degree Celsius: IMD

New Delhi: As several parts of the country witness scorching heat with Odisha reporting its first death due to sunstroke on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heat Wave conditions in Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal over the next two days.

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail "in isolated to some pockets of Odisha on 20-21 April, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during 20-24 April, 2024.

"Severe Heat Wave conditions also likely in isolated pockets of Odisha on 20th and Gangetic West Bengal during 20th-22nd April, 2024", it added.

It further forecasts hot and humid weather over Telangana on 20 and 21 April, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 20-22 and Kerala & Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 20-24 April, 2024.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some areas of South Peninsular India, so the residents there should be prepared for the extreme heat.

Heat Conditions in Delhi

According to the weather body, the national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 39.4°C on Friday, marking a three-notch increase from the seasonal average. This marks the highest recorded maximum temperature in Delhi so far this summer.

On Saturday, along with strong surface winds, the skies are likely to be clear during the day and partly cloudy towards the evening, the weather office said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the weather office, for the next seven days the maximum temperature in the national capital will touch the mark of 41 degree Celsius and is likely to remain warm.

Heatwave in Other Places

The weather body also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of 20 districts in Telangana on Saturday.

Following the issuance of a “yellow heat wave alert,” the Telangana health department issued an advisory urging the public to refrain from outdoor activities, particularly between 12 noon and 3 pm.

On Friday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-44°C over many parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Rayalaseema over some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh and

Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh & Jharkhand. These were in the range of 40-42°C in some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and at isolated pockets over Bihar and West Madhya Pradesh.

Rainfall in These States

IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall from Saturday until April 24 in the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Light rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from Friday till April 22, while Konkan and Goa will witness the same on Saturday and Sunday, it said.

It further added that rainfall is also likely in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from Saturday till April 22 and in Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and 22.