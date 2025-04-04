Heatwave In North, Storms In South As India Braces For Extreme Weather Swings

New Delhi: April, which heralds the onset of peak summer, is likely to bring rising temperatures in the north and rain alerts in the south and eastern parts of the country. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued some warnings and alerts across the states regarding high temperatures and the likelihood of possible thunderstorms, lightning, or hailstorm phenomena.

Delhi, NE states to face heat

The temperature in Delhi is a bit high though the weather is not sweltering. For now, Delhi is under no heat wave alert until probably April 7. However, average maximum temperatures for northern states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will rise over the next week. There will be a heat wave alert for Saurashtra and Kutch (till April 8), Rajasthan (April 6-9), and Punjab-Haryana (April 7-9). On April 2, Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a blazing 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Rain is Likely in the South and East

IMD has predicted moderate to good rain in various southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry, due to an active cyclonic circulation over Kerala and another one expected to develop over West Bengal and Bangladesh. Light to fairly good rains may be reported in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and a few other parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with thunderstorms and gusty wind (30-40 km/h) until April 6.

Yellow alerts have been issued for several districts, such as Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, and Tirunelveli. Chennai would get light to moderate rains along with a few thundershowers. Some regions like Sivagiri in Tenkasi (11 mm) and Tirumangalam in Madurai (9 mm) mark a reflection of this ongoing pre-monsoon activity.

Cyclonic formation in central, eastern states

An upper-air cyclonic circulation now persists over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Southwest Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand until April 4. Hailstorms may also occur in Karnataka, West Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Accordingly, areas within Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are likely to experience strong winds touching 40-50 km/h. Thunderstorm and lightning alert alerts have also been issued over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in northeastern India.

Rise in temperature combined with El Nino update

As noted by IMD director general Mrityunjay Mahapatra, an increase in temperatures between 3 to 5 degrees Celsius could be expected next week in northwestern India. In his observation, the period April to June was likely to be hotter than average with very frequent occurrences of heatwaves; however, it was not expected that there would be El Nino conditions during the monsoon.

States such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are forecast to experience higher-than-normal temperatures and more intense heatwaves during this period.

Mumbai: Humidity returns

On April 4, Mumbai recorded high humidity levels of 71% and clear skies. While the city experienced light rain earlier in the week, no fresh rainfall is expected today. Temperatures range between 24°C and 31°C, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 90, considered satisfactory, though sensitive groups may experience minor discomfort.