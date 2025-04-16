Heatwave Ignites Crime Surge In Madhya Pradesh; Expert Cites Disruption In 'Happy Hormone' Levels

Gwalior: In an intriguing aspect to the rising heatwave in the country, central state Madhya Pradesh is interestingly witnessing about 25 percent rise in crime cases in summers as compared to winter months with Gwalior in Chambal valley accounting for 20 percent of the total cases.

A renowned psychiatrist has attributed the rising crime cases in summers to the disturbance in human hormone levels.

Data accessed by ETV Bharat revealed that in the last two years, murders cases are on the rise from April to June across Madhya Pradesh as compared to winter months.

According to the data, 111 murder cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh in January 2023 while 166 murders took place in April 2023, 179 in May and 179 in June. Likewise, 135 murders were reported in January 2024, 164 in April, 172 in May and 162 in June that year. As soon as the summer season ends, this figure came down to 100 in July 2024 as per data.

In Gwalior district of Chambal valley in particular, incidents like murder, attempt to murder increase by 20 percent in summer months as compared to winter months as per data.

The data revealed that in 2022, while 18 murder cases were registered in January, the figure increased to 31 in April. There were 26 murders in May and 23 murders in June which fell to 17 murder cases in January 2023.

In April this year, the figure again jumped to 27 and 30 murders in May while 27 murder cases in June, thereby corroborating the impact of heatwave on human behavior. In Gwalior, Chambal in particular, in January 2024, 13 murders had taken place in the region, which jumped to 18 in April, 25 in May and 28 in June as per data.

As soon as the summer season arrives, people struggle with problems like hot winds, heatwave and dehydration. Along with the body, the heatwave also affects the people mentally.

Expert Speaks

Noted psychiatrist Dr. Kamlesh Udaniya attributed the rise in crime cases during summer months to the disturbance in hormone levels due to rising temperature.

"Heat and temperature directly affect the human body and brain. If understood it in the language of medical science, the level of melatonin hormone and dopamine hormone regulation in the brain gets disturbed(due to heatwave), which directly inhibits the release of serotonin, oxytocin, dopamine and endorphins hormones which are considered happy hormones," Dr Udaniya explained.

“Heat affects these hormones of the brain. When happy hormones are not released in the brain, then in such situations our brain also remains depressed. People are not able to sleep properly, stress level increases due to which irritability and anger increase,” he said.

Remedial Measures

Over the remedial measures, Dr Udaniya recommended to keep the body cool and prefer to remain indoors.

"If someone is feeling irritable after the summer season starts, then try to keep yourself cool. If possible, avoid going out in extreme heat and spend time in green places connected to nature, go for walks in cool places. Wake up early in the morning and go for a morning walk at 5-6 am when the weather is not hot. If you get time, do yoga which will keep the mind calm. Also, the level of dopamine hormone in the brain will improve and other happy hormones will also be released more”.