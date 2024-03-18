‘One Second, Don’t Shout at Me, Not a Hyde Park Corner Meeting’, CJI to Lawyer

New Delhi : Heated exchange occurred between advocate Mathews Nedumpara and judges on the constitution bench, while hearing petitions which claimed that State Bank of India (SBI) has provided incomplete data after the apex court verdict in the electoral bonds case.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, was hearing the matter.

Nedumpara said that the entire judgment was delivered behind the backs of the citizens and added this was a policy matter and not for the courts to get into. “That is why people feel this judgment was given behind their back," he said, insisting that Parliament had passed the law.

While he was arguing vehemently, the CJI asked him a couple of times to pause and listen to the bench. Nedumpara, however, went on, saying, "I am a citizen of this country." At this point, the Chief Justice said firmly, "One second, don't shout at me." Nedumpara responded, "No, no, I am very soft."

The CJI sternly told the lawyer, "This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application”. “You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it on the email. That's the rule in this court”, he added.

However, Nedumpara continued with his submissions before the court. At this juncture, Justice BR Gavai, told the lawyer that he is “obstructing in the process of administration of justice!" The word of caution from the bench did not stop the lawyer from making further submissions. "That's all, we will not hear from you till you follow the procedure prescribed”, said the bench.

Nedumpara requested the bench allow him to present his case and pointed out that the lawyer standing next to him had come from Kerala and he had boarded a night flight to reach Delhi. "Be kind to us," he said. Justice Khanna told the lawyer that the bench will not hear him until he follows the procedure prescribed.