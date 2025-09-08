ETV Bharat / bharat

Heat Stress Turns Monsoon Into A Killer Season, Recognise Heatwaves As Disasters Under Law: Experts

New Delhi: A new report by Greenpeace India shows a shocking truth: the heat crisis in Delhi is no longer isolated to the hot summer months. The report, Death and Degree: Establishing a Relationship of Death and Heat in Scorched Delhi, establishes a link between heat stress and thousands of unrecorded deaths, mostly among the homeless and vulnerable populations in the city.

Heat Beyond Summer

The report found that Delhi's mean UTCI values from 2019 to 2024 stayed above 31.5°C, which is dangerous heat stress. The UTCI includes air temperature, humidity, water vapour pressure, wind speed, and solar radiation to illustrate how heat is actually experienced by the human body as opposed to a traditional climate temperature.

The results show that former monsoon months of relief are potentially being seen as long stretches of extreme heat. The UTCI values sailed above previous standards from June to September during the months of 2015–2024: 33.6°C for June, 32.4°C for July, and 31.9°C for August. The high humidity reduced the effectiveness of sweating, so both July and August felt like peak summer.

The average UTCI value for July 2019 was 34.4°C, a value that would normally be reserved for the hottest days in the summer months. Even the early transition months were no relief: March and April recorded a sudden jump of over 6°C in UTCI, marking the onset of extreme stress well before May.

A Deadly Alignment

The rising thermal stress aligned closely with a surge in “unidentified deaths” in the capital, many of which involved the homeless. Data compiled by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) shows that between 2022 and 2024 alone, Delhi recorded 11,819 unidentified deaths.

The trend is stark. In June 2019, 657 deaths were recorded at a peak UTCI of 34.2°C. In June 2024, 192 homeless people died in just nine days, the highest toll in two decades.

“Delhi’s heat crisis is extending well beyond summer into the monsoon, creating a prolonged season of danger,” said Selomi Garnaik of Greenpeace India. “The data shows a clear and undeniable link between rising thermal stress and thousands of preventable deaths. Unless urgent measures are taken to recognise heat as a disaster and safeguard at-risk communities, Delhi will continue to lose lives in silence.”

Invisible Deaths, Undercounted Numbers

The report highlights a fundamental challenge: heat-related deaths in India are grossly undercounted. One reason is the lack of diagnostic tools. “Since there is no specific sophisticated ‘diagnostic test’ for heatstroke, certifying deaths directly linked to heat remains a clinical challenge,” explained Manoranjan Ghosh, assistant professor at Symbiosis International University and a co-author of the study. “But the time-specific pattern of mortality reveals an undeniable relationship. The prolonged exposure to scorching conditions has proven especially lethal, with the homeless being the worst affected.”

This undercounting is not limited to Delhi. Former WHO chief scientist and Health Ministry advisor Soumya Swaminathan recently warned that India is “most likely” undercounting heat-related deaths due to a lack of robust surveillance. “Death-reporting systems need strengthening because they provide the best source for government and policymakers to understand causes of death, which should inform policy,” she said.

Real Stories Behind the Numbers

For some, the human toll is illustrated by the tragic case of Vijesh Kaniyeri, a 41-year-old building painter from Kerala. Just a day after the state issued a heatwave alert on April 30, 2024, Kaniyeri collapsed during a lunch break. “His body temperature had become too high,” recalled his sister-in-law. He died two days later, becoming one of the many workers exposed to lethal heat while trying to make ends meet.

Such stories often fail to register in India’s fractured datasets. At least three agencies, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), collect heat-related mortality data. Yet their numbers differ widely.