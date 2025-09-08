Heat Stress Turns Monsoon Into A Killer Season, Recognise Heatwaves As Disasters Under Law: Experts
Expert warn prolonged heat crisis is driving thousands of preventable deaths, yet remains undercounted due to weak reporting systems, reports Surabhi Gupta.
New Delhi: A new report by Greenpeace India shows a shocking truth: the heat crisis in Delhi is no longer isolated to the hot summer months. The report, Death and Degree: Establishing a Relationship of Death and Heat in Scorched Delhi, establishes a link between heat stress and thousands of unrecorded deaths, mostly among the homeless and vulnerable populations in the city.
Heat Beyond Summer
The report found that Delhi's mean UTCI values from 2019 to 2024 stayed above 31.5°C, which is dangerous heat stress. The UTCI includes air temperature, humidity, water vapour pressure, wind speed, and solar radiation to illustrate how heat is actually experienced by the human body as opposed to a traditional climate temperature.
The results show that former monsoon months of relief are potentially being seen as long stretches of extreme heat. The UTCI values sailed above previous standards from June to September during the months of 2015–2024: 33.6°C for June, 32.4°C for July, and 31.9°C for August. The high humidity reduced the effectiveness of sweating, so both July and August felt like peak summer.
The average UTCI value for July 2019 was 34.4°C, a value that would normally be reserved for the hottest days in the summer months. Even the early transition months were no relief: March and April recorded a sudden jump of over 6°C in UTCI, marking the onset of extreme stress well before May.
A Deadly Alignment
The rising thermal stress aligned closely with a surge in “unidentified deaths” in the capital, many of which involved the homeless. Data compiled by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) shows that between 2022 and 2024 alone, Delhi recorded 11,819 unidentified deaths.
The trend is stark. In June 2019, 657 deaths were recorded at a peak UTCI of 34.2°C. In June 2024, 192 homeless people died in just nine days, the highest toll in two decades.
“Delhi’s heat crisis is extending well beyond summer into the monsoon, creating a prolonged season of danger,” said Selomi Garnaik of Greenpeace India. “The data shows a clear and undeniable link between rising thermal stress and thousands of preventable deaths. Unless urgent measures are taken to recognise heat as a disaster and safeguard at-risk communities, Delhi will continue to lose lives in silence.”
Invisible Deaths, Undercounted Numbers
The report highlights a fundamental challenge: heat-related deaths in India are grossly undercounted. One reason is the lack of diagnostic tools. “Since there is no specific sophisticated ‘diagnostic test’ for heatstroke, certifying deaths directly linked to heat remains a clinical challenge,” explained Manoranjan Ghosh, assistant professor at Symbiosis International University and a co-author of the study. “But the time-specific pattern of mortality reveals an undeniable relationship. The prolonged exposure to scorching conditions has proven especially lethal, with the homeless being the worst affected.”
This undercounting is not limited to Delhi. Former WHO chief scientist and Health Ministry advisor Soumya Swaminathan recently warned that India is “most likely” undercounting heat-related deaths due to a lack of robust surveillance. “Death-reporting systems need strengthening because they provide the best source for government and policymakers to understand causes of death, which should inform policy,” she said.
Real Stories Behind the Numbers
For some, the human toll is illustrated by the tragic case of Vijesh Kaniyeri, a 41-year-old building painter from Kerala. Just a day after the state issued a heatwave alert on April 30, 2024, Kaniyeri collapsed during a lunch break. “His body temperature had become too high,” recalled his sister-in-law. He died two days later, becoming one of the many workers exposed to lethal heat while trying to make ends meet.
Such stories often fail to register in India’s fractured datasets. At least three agencies, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), collect heat-related mortality data. Yet their numbers differ widely.
The NCDC recorded 3,812 deaths from 2015 to 2022, while the NCRB recorded 8,171, but the IMD only cited 3,436. The NCRB reported 730 deaths in 2022, but only 33 were reported by the NCDC during the period. Many states - including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu did not report their figures to the NCDC.
A senior health ministry official, speaking anonymously, admitted: “None of these datasets alone gives the full picture. While knowing the actual number of heat deaths is important for policymaking, confirming such deaths is difficult even with guidelines.”
Structural Gaps in Data
Experts point to systemic weaknesses. Manual data entry, poor compliance by states, understaffed hospitals, and even alleged suppression of figures to avoid compensation all contribute to unreliable reporting. “Healthcare facilities still enter data manually. Confirming heat-related deaths is already difficult, and manual entry makes it worse,” said another official.
Abhiyant Tiwari, Lead for Climate Resilience and Health at NRDC India, argued that attributing deaths directly to heat is a global challenge. “Many heat-related deaths go unrecorded or are misclassified as heart attacks or other causes. By comparing mortality during heatwaves to normal periods, we can estimate excess deaths likely attributable to extreme heat,” he explained. Tiwari called for improvements in “all-cause mortality data” and the appointment of a single department responsible for collecting and disseminating it.
Elderly Face Soaring Heat-Related Deaths: UN
According to the UN Environment Programme’s latest Frontiers report, The Weight of Time, deaths could surge by 370% by 2050 if global temperatures rise by 2°C. The United Nations has warned that extreme heat poses a rapidly escalating threat to the world’s ageing population, with heat-related deaths among people over 65 rising 85% since the 1990s.
The report highlights that older adults, especially in cities and low- to middle-income countries, are increasingly vulnerable due to declining ability to regulate body temperature and higher risks of cardiovascular, respiratory and heat-related illnesses. In India, seniors now face 2–4 more heatwave days per year compared to past decades. UNEP recommends age-friendly, greener cities, better heat monitoring, and neighbourhood-based strategies like the “15-minute city” model to safeguard elderly populations against intensifying climate impacts.
Policy Implications
The Greenpeace report goes beyond analysis and makes specific recommendations. It calls for the inclusion of homeless populations and outdoor workers in the cities' heat action plans, including the provision for cooling shelters, hydration stations, and medical outreach programmes. It also calls for legal recognition of heatwaves as disasters under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Legal recognition and inclusion would unlock funds for relief, and strengthen preparedness to monitor and enforce accountability for preventable deaths.
Experts agree that without such recognition, extreme heat will remain an “invisible killer.” Avinash Chanchal, deputy programme director at Greenpeace South Asia, said, “Discrepancies between departments and widespread underreporting mean the true toll of extreme heat often remains hidden. The government must understand that hiding or ignoring the true numbers delays the urgent action needed to address heat.”
Climate Change and the Future
Delhi’s findings mirror a nationwide trend. With climate change pushing temperatures higher and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, India is facing a prolonged and intensifying heat crisis. Already, many regions are reporting summer-like conditions in March and April, and monsoon months are offering little relief.
Scientists warn that as global warming accelerates, India could see heatwaves that are more frequent, longer-lasting, and deadlier. Without urgent interventions, the poorest and most vulnerable, street dwellers, migrant workers, and those without access to cooling will remain disproportionately at risk.
