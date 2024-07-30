Heartbreaking Scenes at Wayanad Health Centre as Families Search For Missing Loved Ones Amidst Chaos

Wayanad (Kerala): The massive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad claimed over 73 lives and injured more than 100 people. Families and community members are desperately searching for their loved ones among the bodies in a small and overcrowded community health centre at Meppadi village. The atmosphere is heavy with grief. Some people are finding their worst fears confirmed, while others hold onto hope that their missing family members are still alive.

A young woman, overwhelmed by the loss of five family members, including two children, searches in vain for any sign of them. "I don't know where to go or where to search. Our two children are also missing. What will we do?" she lamented. A man struggles to contain his tears upon discovering his brother among the deceased.

A local Anganwadi worker is searching for a family of four, including a 12-year-old girl, whom she has known for years. She recounts, "Some of their relatives called me in the morning and said the entire family was missing and their house had collapsed. Unfortunately, I could not find any of them here so far."

Amid the chaos, Aboobakar, a physically challenged individual, moves through the crowded hospital rooms in search of his brother and his family, who are also missing. "Me, my wife, and my son were shifted to my sister's house on Monday as heavy rains continued to lash our place. But, my brother and his family, who were living close to our house, continued there, and they are missing now," he said. He clings to hope that they might have been rescued and are safe somewhere.

The health centre is filled not only with distraught residents but also with police, health workers, volunteers, doctors, and nurses, all working tirelessly to provide aid and comfort to the affected community.

