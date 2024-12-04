Hearing In Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Postponed Once Again

Sultanpur: Hearing in a defamation case against MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was once again postponed on Wednesday.

The MP-MLA court of Sultanpur was scheduled to hear the case today but the hearing was postponed as Gandhi's lawyer was on leave. The next date of the hearing has been listed on December 16. The hearing of the case has been postponed several times in the last few months.

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka elections in 2018. Shah was the BJP president at that time.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a complaint in the MP-MLA court in this connection. The proceedings of this case are being held for the last five years.

Earlier, November 23 was fixed for hearing but it was postponed as a legal workshop was organised in the civil court. Prior to which, hearing could not be held on November 5 as the judge of the special court was on leave. On 31 October, hearing could not be held due to Diwali and it was postponed.

In February, Gandhi appeared before the court, while his Nyay Yatra was on, and was granted bail on two personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each. After this, he was called by the court to record his statement.

On July 26, Gandhi had appeared before court and recorded his statement, where he claimed himself to be innocent, alleging that a political conspiracy was being hatched against him. After this, the court directed the plaintiff to present evidence and fixed the next date of hearing on August 12.

However, hearing could not be held on August 12 as the judge of the special court was on leave and it was postponed to August 23 but that too was postponed as the plaintiff's lawyer Santosh Pandey was unwell. On September 19, Gandhi's lawyer submitted an application in court seeking time since the Congress leader was busy. On the next date, September 21, the hearing was not held as a medical camp of the Bar Association was being organised and the hearing was listed on October 1.

As the plaintiff was unwell, hearing was not held on October 1. On the next hearing on October 9, Gandhi's lawyer asked sharp questions to the plaintiff, who in turn presented evidence before court. After this, hearing was fixed on October 17 but it was again postponed as the judge of the special court was on leave.