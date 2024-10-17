ETV Bharat / bharat

Hearing In Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi In UP Postponed To October 31

The hearing in the MP-MLA court in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was postponed as the special judge was on leave.

author img

By PTI

Published : 5 minutes ago

Hearing In Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi In UP Postponed To October 31
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Sultanpur: The hearing in the MP-MLA court here in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed as the special judge was on leave. The next date of the hearing has been set for October 31.

"As the special judge of MP-MLA court, Shubham Verma, was on leave, the date for the next hearing has been set for October 31," plaintiff's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said. During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded the statement of Vijay Mishra, a local BJP leader who has filed the case against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president. On July 26, Gandhi had recorded his statement in the court, denying the charges and claiming that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to furnish evidence.

Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat, claimed he was hurt by Gandhi's alleged remarks against Shah during the Karnataka election campaign. Due to Gandhi's non-appearance in court, a warrant was issued in December 2023. In February 2024, the Raebareli MP surrendered before the court, and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

Sultanpur: The hearing in the MP-MLA court here in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed as the special judge was on leave. The next date of the hearing has been set for October 31.

"As the special judge of MP-MLA court, Shubham Verma, was on leave, the date for the next hearing has been set for October 31," plaintiff's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said. During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded the statement of Vijay Mishra, a local BJP leader who has filed the case against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president. On July 26, Gandhi had recorded his statement in the court, denying the charges and claiming that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to furnish evidence.

Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat, claimed he was hurt by Gandhi's alleged remarks against Shah during the Karnataka election campaign. Due to Gandhi's non-appearance in court, a warrant was issued in December 2023. In February 2024, the Raebareli MP surrendered before the court, and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEFAMATION CASERAHUL GANDHIHEARING IN DEFAMATION CASEUTTAR PRADESHRAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.